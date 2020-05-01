Private lawyer selected as Calvert's new deputy prosecutor

A few weeks after becoming Calvert County’s new state’s attorney, Robert Harvey has selected an experienced prosecutor who has spent the last several years in private practice as his deputy.
On Monday, James Zafiropulos was sworn in as deputy state’s attorney.
Zafiropulos, a graduate of the University of Maryland and the University of Baltimore Law School, began his legal career as a law clerk for now-retired Circuit Court Judge Richard Sothoron.
During the early 1990s, Zafiropulous was a prosecutor with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.
There, as an assistant state’s attorney, he prosecuted homicide and narcotics cases and other crimes involving violent felons.
“He is a colleague whom I’ve known since the 1990s,” said Harvey, who also worked in that office as an assistant state’s attorney.
In 1997, Zafiropulos left the Prince George’s State’s Attorney’s office to work in private practice, first for a decade as an associate with Palumbo and Palumbo in Fort Washington and then started a Crofton-based law firm with his wife in 2007.
“I feel very lucky and blessed,” said Zafiropulos, of the chance to work in the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. “I jumped at the chance.”
Harvey noted that while Zafiropulos doesn’t live in Calvert County, his parents do. They reside in Prince Frederick. His father is a retired surgeon. “He [James Zafiropulos] has spent a lot of time in the county,” Harvey said.
When asked what cases he would be prosecuting in his new role, Zafiropulos replied, “whatever Mr. Harvey wants me to handle.”
Currently, court systems throughout Maryland are dealing with the challenges posed by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Harvey told The Calvert Recorder that his office is in the process of “being fully prepared for when we do get back to some kind of normalcy.”
Grand jury hearings that yield criminal indictments are not likely to resume until mid-July and jury trials are likely to be delayed even further, according to Harvey.
He explained that Calvert will likely have to deal with several hurdles related to jury selections, assuming distancing policies are still in effect when trials are allowed to resume.
Lack of space in the courthouse will pose a significant challenge to Calvert’s judicial system.
Currently, the court system is still handling bail and drug court reviews. “Everything is being done remotely,” said Harvey.
In addition to Zafiropulos’ arrival, Harvey did have some other good news to share about the state’s attorney’s office. Le Ann Bell, who had been serving as deputy state’s attorney under Jennifer Morton, has agreed to stay on as an assistant state’s attorney. “I’m very pleased. She did an outstanding job,” said Harvey, who added that Bell will handle the prosecution of narcotics cases.
Harvey also reported that Sierrah Beeler has been appointed an assistant state’s attorney and will be assigned to district court cases.
Beeler was also sworn in Monday.
Morton, who had been appointed by the county’s circuit court judges to serve the remainder of Andrew Rappaport’s term as state’s attorney late last year after he was appointed to the circuit court bench by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), resigned in early April to resume her teaching career at a college in Delaware.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY