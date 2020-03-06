The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that a Port Republic man was arrested at his residence Feb. 28, culminating a two-month drug investigation.
The accused is identified as Arron Lemonte Johnson, 38.
According to court records, Johnson is charged with three felonies — controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, rifle/shotgun possession with felony conviction and CDS possession of firearms. Misdemeanor charges filed against Johnson are for CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition and rifle/shotgun possession while disqualified.
After initially being held without bond, Johnson posted $75,000 bond Monday and released.
Detective Brian Pounsberry stated in court documents that during January, the sheriff’s office drug enforcement unit “received an anonymous tip that Johnson had been distributing CDS,” including crack cocaine and heroin.
Surveillance on Johnson at his residence was conducted, and investigators obtained a video posted on Snapchat showing a man matching Johnson’s description displaying and firing a black firearm, Pounsberry stated. A review of the video revealed it was posted in an area of Port Republic near Johnson’s home.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, during the Feb. 28 raid, “detectives recovered a pump-action shotgun, a prop gun, 15 grams of crack cocaine, mixing agents and numerous other items of evidence that were indicative of the production, distribution and use of narcotics.”
The investigation remains open, and anyone who can provide additional information to police should contact Detective Edward Yates at 410-535-2800, ext. 2151.
Johnson has a preliminary hearing on the charges scheduled for March 20 in district court.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY