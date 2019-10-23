Governor Larry Hogan today announced he has selected Andrew Rappaport and Mark Carmean as judicial appointees for the Calvert County Circuit Court. The governor made the appointments after interviewing nominees submitted by the Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Commission, according to a press release issued from his office in Annapolis.
“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” said Governor Hogan. “I have confidence that Mr. Rappaport and Mr. Carmean will be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Calvert County and the State of Maryland admirably.”
Andrew Simon Rappaport has served as the State’s Attorney for Calvert County since January 2019. He has been a prosecutor for almost 16 years. He began as an Assistant State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County, where he primarily handled serious traffic and criminal cases in the District Court, as well as Circuit Court jury trials. He accepted a position as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Calvert County in 2007. In that position, he primarily prosecuted felonies, violent crimes, and major motor vehicle cases, and eventually became chief of the District Court Division. He received his B.S. from Elon College and his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Mark Wayne Carmean has worked as a partner with the firm of Lamson & Carmean, LLC, since 2008. He is a trial attorney whose practice includes criminal defense, family law, personal injury cases, and general litigation. After graduating law school in 1997, Carmean worked in the Washington, D.C., branch of Piper & Marbury, where he handled products’ liability, personal injury, telecommunications, and white-collar criminal cases in the firm’s commercial litigation division. Prior to joining his current firm, he was a partner at Rath & Carmean, Ltd. He received his B.A. from Duke University and his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.
MARTY MADDEN