Joseph A, Shymanski

Shymanski

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

Pennsylvania authorities reported Sept. 7 that forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University located human remains that they believe are those of a 51-year-old Huntingtown man reported missing earlier in the week by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe Joseph Anthony Shymanski, a noted photographer in the Washington, D.C., area, was murdered. A suspect — Brandon Ross Holbrook, 47, of Reedsville, Pa., man — has been arrested and is being held at Mifflin County Correctional Facility.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews