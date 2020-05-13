Reported threats of arson result in arrest

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack, U.S. Department of Justice and court records.
Reported threat of arson results in arrest
On May 4, Tfc. Natasha Rucker, Trooper M. Moorman and Tfc. Shawn Matthews responded to a wooded area behind Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick.
According to the MSP report, the troopers spoke with a man who told them Wilford Alfred Fowler, 55, of Prince Frederick, hit him in the back with a baseball bat and burned his clothes.
Moorman said in his report that Fowler had fled the scene prior to the troopers’ arrival.
Fowler was located by Dfc. Christopher Childress and arrested.
Fowler’s accuser was checked by members of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, and he refused to be transported to a hospital.
According to police, witnesses told them that Fowler declared he was going to come back and “burn them all to death.”
Fowler was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to court records, Fowler was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000 and two counts of arson threat.
After initially being held without bond, Fowler posted $5,000 bond on May 6 and was released.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Man turns self in at barrack, yields gun
On April 28, several troopers responded to the MSP’s Prince Frederick barrack after receiving a report that a Lusby man wanted on an active warrant was in the facility’s parking lot and possibly in possession of a gun.
Police contacted the man, identified as Joseph Allan Ramos, 23, “who had responded to the barrack to turn himself in for the active warrant,” the MSP report stated.
The warrant had been issued the previous night and charged Ramos with first-degree assault.
According to the police report, a .38 special caliber Smith & Wesson was located in Ramos’ vehicle and seized due to the Extreme Risk Protective Order.
Ramos was taken to the county detention center, where the warrant was served without incident.
According to court documents, in addition to the felony assault charge, Ramos is charged with second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony violent crime.
Court records show Tfc. Kelsey Stull is handling the investigation.
According to D/Sgt. Everett West, the weapon was not fired during the incident, and no one was injured.
The incident occurred at Ramos’ residence.
After initially being held without bond, Ramos posted $10,000 bond on April 29 and was freed.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 24.
Report sexual harassment during coronavirus crisis
Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur is asking anyone who has witnessed or experienced sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker, or anyone with control over housing to report that conduct to the Department of Justice.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the ability of many people to pay rent on time and has increased housing insecurity.
The Department of Justice has heard reports of housing providers trying to exploit the crisis to harass tenants sexually.
Sexual harassment in housing is illegal, and the Department of Justice stands ready to investigate such allegations and pursue enforcement actions where appropriate.
The Justice Department’s initiative is an effort to combat sexual harassment in housing led by the Civil Rights Division, in coordination with U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country.
The goal of the initiative is to address sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers or other people who have control over housing.
Launched in 2017, the initiative has filed lawsuits across the country, alleging a pattern or practice of sexual harassment in housing and recovered millions of dollars in damages for harassment victims.
The Justice Department’s investigations frequently uncover sexual harassment that has been ongoing for years.
Many individuals do not know that they are being sexually harassed by a housing provider. The harassment can violate federal law.
The Department of Justice may be able to help those tenants who have been sexually harrassed.
Anyone who has experienced sexual harassment in housing, or knows someone who has, is encouraged to contact the Civil Rights Division by calling 844-380-6178 or emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, at 410-209-4800; or by filing a complaint alleging harassment or discrimination in housing with the Department of Housing and Urban Development through HUD’s website or by calling 800-669-9777.
