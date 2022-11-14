“It’s not just one victim,” Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee said Monday as he imposed a life sentence, with plea agreement stipulations, on defendant Travis Benjamin Ridgely for the murder of Selena Noelle Persinger.
As determined by the plea agreement made in July, Chandlee suspended all but 35 years of the sentence. The judge said Ridgely, 35, would have to serve 20 years in the department of corrections before he would be eligible for parole. Upon his release, Ridgely will have five years of supervised probation.
Following his arrest this past January, Ridgely confessed to strangling to death Persinger at her residence and stealing her truck.
The victim was discovered by her mother and Ridgely was identified as the suspect through information provided by acquaintances of Ridgely and Persinger, plus surveillance camera footage. Persinger was allowing Ridgely to stay at her residence.
Maryland State Police in Charles County arrested Ridgely after he crashed Persinger’s truck.
In court documents, Detective Mike Mudd stated a man familiar with both Ridgely and Persinger told investigators he had tried to call Persinger on her cellphone the day before she was found dead and Ridgely answered it. Ridgely told the man Persinger “was taking a nap,” the charging papers stated.
During the hearing Monday morning, Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Maher noted that during a presentence investigation Ridgely had prior convictions for second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.
Persinger, 37, was described by her mother, Barbara Rodda, as someone who “loved the beach, music, animals and children.”
Rodda, who was too overcome with grief to read a statement to the court — Persinger’s brother, Robby Kidwell, read it for her — said Ridgely “took away my chance to see my daughter. It’s suffering that will last forever.”
Maher called the incident “a truly senseless killing,” adding that Persinger was slain “during an argument about money and her truck.”
Ridgely’s attorney, Bradley Warby, noted his client gave a full confession after being picked up by police and is “taking the responsibilities of his actions.”
Warby indicated Ridgely was sorry for his actions.
Ridgely declined to address the court.
Persinger had once operated a child daycare center and was also a dog groomer.
Noting Persinger's many family members and friends in the courtroom, Chandlee lamented that after Persinger was killed, “the world became a much lesser place.”