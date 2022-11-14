Travis Benjamin Ridgely

Travis Benjasmin Ridgely

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

“It’s not just one victim,” Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee said Monday as he imposed a life sentence, with plea agreement stipulations, on defendant Travis Benjamin Ridgely for the murder of Selena Noelle Persinger.

As determined by the plea agreement made in July, Chandlee suspended all but 35 years of the sentence. The judge said Ridgely, 35, would have to serve 20 years in the department of corrections before he would be eligible for parole. Upon his release, Ridgely will have five years of supervised probation.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews