There’s an old saying about a certain road and what is used to pave it. The axiom shouldn’t apply to Dorothy Drive in Sunderland, though.
The road, which winds through a heavily wooded area and is in proximity to the headwaters of Fishing Creek, doesn’t appear to be paved at all. Yet the rural pathway has become the source of hellacious rhetoric, pending litigation and the issuance of a few peace orders involving two property owners.
On June 25, District Court Judge Robyn Riddle presided over a hearing to consider a temporary peace order requested by property owner Jessilyn Fletcher, who filed the petition against adjacent property owner Kyle Greenwell.
According to land documents on file with the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation, Fletcher’s property, which she bought from Scott Anthony Curtin earlier this year for $250,000, is 4 acres and contains a house that was built 20 years ago. Greenwell owns over 72 acres, which he bought last year. Records show that no structures exist on the land.
Two structures — iron gates — have been added to the road.
Greenwell testified during the hearing that he put the gates up to prevent livestock from wandering away and keep trespassers out. It was noted during the hearing that no farm animals are currently living on Greenwell’s property.
“I have a right to have a gate on my property,” said Greenwell, who added that he has farm equipment on his land and has used the tract for recreational purposes, including hunting.
“All legal things,” he told the judge. “Everything I do is by the book.”
The gate has posed a major problem for Fletcher, who told Riddle she has to get out of her vehicle — sometime in the darkness, to open it to get in and out of her property. Fletcher claims that there have been times when the gate has been locked, an assertion both Greenwell and his attorney David Weigel disputed in court.
“He’s chained me in like an animal,” Fletcher testified, adding that Greenwell’s actions “take away my civil rights.”
Court records show that Fletcher was granted three temporary peace orders within the span of two weeks following alleged confrontations with Greenwell.
At the June 24 peace order hearing, Fletcher’s attorney, Michael Russo, said his client recently had a medical emergency and an ambulance was not able to get to her home.
In his closing remarks, Russo declared, “These conditions are beyond the frame of human decency. [Greenwell] believes he owns this property.”
Russo further noted his client’s contention that Greenwell has gone on her property and has been verbally harassing her.
“I’m very afraid of this guy,” Fletcher told the court. “He appears when I have guests.”
During cross-examination, Russo asked Greenwell,”Isn’t it true you intimidate Mrs. Fletcher because you want her property?”
“She has to prove she owns the property first,” Greenwell replied.
“This woman is being stalked,” Russo stated in his closing argument, adding that the defendant is “trying to run this lady off.”
In his closing remarks, Weigel stated that since the gate has never been locked his client “has not prohibited her access.” He added that while seeing Greenwell in his car at the plaintiff’s house “may be uncomfortable, it is not stalking.”
After hearing both sides, Riddle declared that Fletcher “was indeed harassed.” The judge imposed a peace order that will remain in effect until Christmas Day. She told Greenwell he can not cause the plaintiff harm, go on her property and is not to contact her.
The old country road is tantamount to a busy highway to more court litigation over the rural tract, which is zoned in Calvert’s farm and forestry district.
The next venue for the dispute is scheduled to be a pretrial conference in Calvert County Circuit Court in late October.
Another Dorothy Drive property owner, Lenny Haskins, along with several relatives and Fletcher, have filed suit against Greenwell. The court proceeding, termed a “property, quiet title,” is designed to establish legal ownership.
According to court records, the plaintiffs filed their suit on March 18 and amended it less than one week later. A 12-page response was filed by Weigel on behalf of his client.