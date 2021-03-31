A 20-year-old Lusby man who was indicted in December 2019 in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in October of that year pleaded guilty to five of the 11 counts he was facing.
John Michael Anderson Wood entered guilty pleas on March 22 in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count each of first-degree assault, firearm use in a felony/violent crime and possession of a firearm by a minor, and two counts each of reckless endangerment.
Wood and codefendant Dru M. Sultzaberger allegedly fired several shots into a parked car, and one of the volleys struck a young woman, who was seated in the vehicle, in the face.
Sultzaberger, also 20 and from Lusby, was sentenced in January to 17 years in prison. In addition to charges connected to the shooting incident, Sultzaberger pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute psilocybin, an incident that allegedly occurred the same day as the shooting.
According to court documents, the victim, who was 18 at the time, was sitting in a Dodge Stratus parked on Golden West Way when Sultzaberger and Wood were alleged to have opened fire.
It was revealed in court papers that Sultzaberger, Wood, the victim and two other passengers in the car were at a party in Prince Frederick hours before the shooting incident.
Calvert sheriff’s office Detective Joshua Buck stated in charging papers that the victim’s brother admitted to police he was also at the party and had “a verbal confrontation with Dru,” a statement confirmed by witnesses. The victim’s brother and other witnesses confirmed Sultzaberger was carrying a gun at the party and fired it once in the air.
Judge Mark Chandlee ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Wood, whose sentencing was scheduled for April 23.
Wood, who has remained incarcerated since his arrest, was represented by attorney Frederick A. Lester Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell.
A state’s attorney’s office press release stated the charges against Wood carry a maximum penalty of 60 years in jail.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews