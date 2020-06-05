Sheriff responds to post-march reaction

After completing what by most accounts was a peaceful demonstration Monday evening in downtown Prince Frederick, tempers flared and tear gas shrouded the western portion of Duke Street shortly after 7 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R), who addressed the pre-march gathering at Prince Frederick Shopping Center and then participated in the event, defended law enforcement’s action as necessary to disperse a crowd blocking a well-traveled town roadway.
The event, which was billed “A March Against Social Injustice,” had been rapidly organized “in recognition of George Floyd,” the Minnesota man who died May 25 while police were in the process of arresting him. All of the officers involved were fired. Derek Chauvin’s charge of third-degree murder was upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday. Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder.
Speaking with the Calvert Recorder by phone Tuesday, Evans reported two men in their 20s — one from Owings and another from St. Mary’s County — were arrested after the fracas on Duke Street. Both were charged with failure to obey a lawful order from a police officer.
“No one was injured, no storefronts were damaged,” said Evans, who has been elected five times to four-year terms as head of the county’s primary law enforcement agency. Evans did confirm that a window of a sheriff’s office vehicle was shattered.
Evans explained that the use of tear gas was a “less lethal enforcement action” for affecting crowd dispersal. The sheriff said local law enforcement wanted to avoid having to make arrests.
In a post-march “community message,” Evans stated, “my first priority has always and will continue to be the safety of all Calvert County citizens. I want to make it clear that the men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office perform their duties and enforce the law without partiality or prejudice. Our deputies receive extension training and continuing education in conflict resolution and de-escalation.”
Evans went on to lament that “after a peaceful march, a small faction of individuals were determined to make a positive event into one of negativity through their own separate agenda. These individuals marched into Duke Street toward the courthouse without regard for their safety or the safety of others. I, along with other community leaders, pleaded with these individuals to keep this event peaceful and respect its positive intent. After a considerable amount of time, it was made clear that they would not deter from their agenda. I made the decision to take law enforcement action to clear the street.”
“Some people didn’t leave the rally when they were supposed to,” said Calvert County Commissioners’ President Kelly McConkey (R), who also attended the march. “The sheriff’s office and state police handled it well.”
David Bury of Chesapeake Beach attended the march with his wife and described the deputies involved in the Duke Street standoff as “armed and in full riot gear. The arms appeared to me to be AR-15 style short assault rifles or something similar. At no point during the subsequent events did I see any deputies point their guns at the crowd.” Bury also disputed social media accounts from other attendees that “rubber bullets” were fired during the incident.
Widely viewed video of the post-march incident prompted a group calling itself “Solidarity Calvert” to circulate a petition labeled “Open Letter to Calvert County Board of Commissioners.”
“We are deeply disturbed by the behavior of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Mike Evans at the demonstration on Monday, June 1 in honor of George Floyd and other victims of white supremacy and unaccountable police violence. The decision for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to terminate a public, peaceful gathering at their pleasure is deeply troubling. This is indeed a failure of those whom our community has trusted to lead. We demand accountability from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and ask that the board of county commissioners address our concerns immediately.”
While the county commissioners allocate funding to the sheriff’s office, state and county law gives them no authority to dictate policies of that office. A move to establish a county police department which would have been under the commissioners’ purview was defeated on a split vote of the board in July of 2001, one year before Evans was first elected.
Among its provisions to be included in a board resolution, Solidarity Calvert wants the commissioners to establish a “volunteer police review and advisory board with public meetings that allow community members and organizations to voice their criticisms and review police policies and practices.” “In my view, the crowd’s ignoring of what Sheriff Evans likely considered a lawful order to disperse, combined with the verbal abuse he and his deputies were receiving from a few hotheads in the crowd led him to escalate in a completely counterproductive way,” Burysaid. Evans concluded his Tuesday missive by stating, “I am available 24/7 to speak and meet with any members of our community.” Caleb M. Soptelean contributed to this story.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY