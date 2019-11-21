An alleged cyberstalker is now behind bars in the Sunshine State.
On Friday, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued this statement on the agency’s Facebook page.
“The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform the public that Kenneth M. Hobar, the individual known to our community for Facebook impersonations, fake Facebook/social media profiles, antagonizing posts to local businesses, churches, and community organizations, has been apprehended and is currently incarcerated. Hobar, 67, of Lecanto, Fla. was arrested March 21 on an active warrant for a misdemeanor charge of stalking, willfully, maliciously, repeatedly following, harassing, cyberstalking another person. Hobar appeared in the Citrus County Fifth Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 13, where he was facing trial.”
The sheriff’s office confirmed that Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) was present in court to testify at the sentencing.
Hobar was found guilty of stalking and was sentenced to 89 days in jail and one year of probation following his incarceration.
A condition of Hobar’s probation is to have no contact with Evans and not to post any more items on social media regarding the sheriff.
The sheriff’s office is requesting that should any member of the public see any evidence of malicious posts for the next year to contact them at 410-535-2800.
