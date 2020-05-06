The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Shooting incident under probe
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public concerning a shooting.
On Saturday, May 2 at approximately 11 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Maple Way in the White Sands subdivision of Lusby. There were no injuries reported. However, a residence and several parked cars were damaged by gunfire.
A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area immediately after the incident.
Anyone who might have any information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Ted Yates at 410-535-1600, ext. 2161.
Truck safety urged by police, more
The Maryland Department of Transportation and the Maryland State Police are working together to get the word out to the trucking industry and all motorists about the importance of maintaining safe speeds on Maryland highways during this COVID-19 health emergency. With fewer cars on the road, more crashes are resulting in major highway shutdowns.
“It is critical to keep our highways clear to provide a safe path for essential workers to get where they need to go efficiently and safely: first responders transporting sick individuals to the hospital, healthcare providers traveling to work and truckers keeping the supply chain moving delivering critical supplies to grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Slater. “We need to protect the safety of all these essential workers that we count on every day as we navigate this pandemic health crisis. Please avoid the temptation to speed on the unusual open road. The stay-at-home heroes are doing their part to stay off the roads. If you do need to travel, please do your part and slow down, park the phone, move over for first responders and buckle up – every seat, every time.”
As of last week, average weekly traffic was down 49% on state highways and 55% on Maryland toll facilities compared to the same week in 2019. The average weekly truck traffic last week was down just 22% compared to the same week in 2019.
“While our state agencies work together to combat the risks of the pandemic in Maryland, we will not ignore the danger to motorists on our highways that are caused by drivers taking advantage of the decreased volume of traffic,” said MSP Superintendent Col. Woodrow Jones III. “Working with the Maryland Department of Transportation, we will continue our efforts to educate our citizens about the risks and conduct targeted and effective enforcement for those drivers who ignore speed limits or drive aggressively, distracted, or impaired. Our focus is on both commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. A number of recent crashes have involved tractor-trailers, but not all have been caused by the commercial drivers. All drivers must remain alert, obey the traffic laws and drive responsibly.”
Crash causes have included speeding, speed too great for conditions, driver inattention and faulty equipment. However, multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles have involved passenger car drivers who struck tractor-trailers. In addition, some crashes occurred when a passenger car was riding in a tractor trailer’s blind spots and was unseen by the driver during lane changes or merges.
Sheriff’s office has new phone app
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has a new app available as a free download from the iPhone and Android app stores.
The new app will provide up-to-the-minute alerts, news, and resources for Calvert County citizens and businesses.
This app includes two important COVID-19 resources which are being able to sign up for COVID-19 alerts and access a COVID-19 feature with links to social media, travel notices, FAQs, and alerts
The Submit a Tip feature enables you to submit a crime tip directly to the Sheriff’s Office. Your tip – sent anonymously or with your contact information, along with photos – is confidential.
Scroll through the list of Calvert County’s most wanted fugitives; photos, details, and charges are listed. If you encounter any of these fugitives, do not attempt to apprehend them.
Under Inmate Information, find the Inmate Search, correctional facility visitation schedule and rules, inmate mail and phone information, commissary account deposits, and VINE/Victim Notification.
Other important features include Programs and Services, and information on Sheriff’s Office careers. Read and share social media posts from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via the Facebook and Twitter news.
“The mission of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is to make our community a safe and enjoyable place to live and work,” said Sheriff Evans. “I encourage you to download our free app and share it with your family, friends, and neighbors so that they can receive our important news and alerts – especially in this very difficult time.”
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN