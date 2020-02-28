The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Shopper charged with theft
On Feb. 18, Deputy Brady Wilson responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft in progress. The complainant advised that a customer later identified as Franklin Lee James Jr., 59, of Washington, D.C., was observed ripping the tags off a Walls jacket and wearing it around the store while placing multiple other items in shopping bags. Franklin then took off the jacket, dropped the shopping bags and exited the store where he was met by a Maryland State Police trooper and Wilson. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised that James had an active warrant through Calvert County. James was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500.
According to court documents, in 2018 James pleaded guilty to an identical charge in district court and was given 180 days in jail and three years of unsupervised probation. The active warrant was for violation of probation.
James has a district court hearing on the new charge scheduled for April 17. He posted $7,500 bond after his latest arrest. As a result of a hearing related to the violation of probation charge the following day, James’ bond was set at $1,000 but not posted.
Heroin found in man’s truck
On Feb. 21, Cpl. Vince O’Donnell responded to the Calvert County Fairgrounds for a welfare check. The complainant advised there was a truck parked close to the woods and a male inside “acting crazy,” the sheriff’s office reported. Upon arrival, O’Donnell made contact with the male occupant, identified as Robert Leon Stoeckard, 37, of York, Pa., and observed him to be acting nervous and make continuous movements with the intention of keeping the officer at the rear of the truck. According to a police report, Stoeckard told O’Donnell, when asked, that he had an illegal substance inside the vehicle. Stoeckard was detained, and a search of the vehicle was conducted which yielded three hypodermic needles, one containing approximately 50 milliliters of heroin, one metal spoon containing a white rock substance suspected to be ecstasy, a small plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance suspected to be heroin and a small piece of tin foil containing two small blue pills suspected to be Percocet. O’Donnell was also advised by county emergency communications that Stoeckard had an active arrest warrant through Pennsylvania. Stoeckard was arrested and taken to the county detention center, where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS possession administer equipment. According to court records, Stoeckard posted $1,000 bond. He has a district court hearing scheduled for May 11.
Busted at the bank
On Feb. 18, Deputy Michael Lewis assisted Deputy Branden Deleon-Suero with a suspicious vehicle at PNC Bank in Owings. The driver, Michael Patrick Mikulka, 40, of Crofton, was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted. The police search yielded a small black prescription bottle containing a small amount of marijuana as well as 13 blue pills suspected to be Xanax, for which Mikulka could not provide a prescription. Also located was an orange prescription bottle containing a small paper fold with a brown wax substance inside. Mikulka was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. Court records show Mikulka was released on his own recognizance. A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 8.
Boat components stolen in Solomons
On Feb. 22, Cpl. Mark Robshaw responded to Harbor Island Marina in Solomons for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between Jan. 20 and Feb. 22, someone stole the aqua-colored rudder with a stainless steel shaft belonging to the boat La Sirene. The value of the stolen property is $1,000.
Property damaged during burglary
On Feb. 17, Dfc. Paul Wood responded to Chews Brand Road in Owings for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 6 p.m. on Feb. 17, someone threw a rock through a bedroom window, also breaking a glass sliding door and rummaged through multiple drawers and cabinets throughout the residence. The value of the damaged property is $900.
Crime Solvers offers cash rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/ Marty Madden