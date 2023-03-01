A Calvert County grand jury on Feb. 22 handed down 13 indictments, including six for alleged drug distribution. The cases will now be prosecuted in circuit court.

James Andrew Coiner Jr., 36, of Chesapeake Beach was served a 14-count indictment, which alleges that between Dec. 1 to 21, 2022, he and codefendant Samantha Lynn Gosnell, 34, also of Chesapeake Beach, possessed with the intent to distribute drugs, including a suspected fentanyl/heroin mix.


