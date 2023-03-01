A Calvert County grand jury on Feb. 22 handed down 13 indictments, including six for alleged drug distribution. The cases will now be prosecuted in circuit court.
James Andrew Coiner Jr., 36, of Chesapeake Beach was served a 14-count indictment, which alleges that between Dec. 1 to 21, 2022, he and codefendant Samantha Lynn Gosnell, 34, also of Chesapeake Beach, possessed with the intent to distribute drugs, including a suspected fentanyl/heroin mix.
Gosnell was served a 16-count indictment, which included similar counts.
Coiner and Gosnell face four counts each of possession with intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy with intent to distribute drugs. Both were also indicted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl/heroin mix.
Coiner was released that day after posting $1,000 bond.
The case was investigated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.
Jacob McDowell Francis, 36, of Lusby was served a 12-count indictment, which includes counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
Francis’ codefendant, Christina Marie Cornett, 30, also of Lusby, was served a four-count indictment for possession with intent to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to distribute.
Francis and Cornett were arrested Jan. 6 after a traffic stop made in the Lusby area by Deputy Nick Buckler of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
A K9 search of the vehicle Francis and Cornett were traveling in yielded quantities of Suboxone, Alprazolam, Clonazepam, amphetamine and crack cocaine, Buckler reported in charging papers.
Francis and Cornett were both released Jan. 9 after posting bond, according to court records.
The grand jury also handed down indictments against Clifton D. Hawkins, 42, and Nasha Charitie Coates, 34, both of Huntingtown.
Hawkins and Coates were arrested Jan. 13 after drug enforcement officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a Huntingtown residence.
Hawkins’ nine-count indictment includes charges of possession with intent to distribute hallucinogenic drug, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to distribute drugs and common nuisance distribution of drugs.
Coates was indicted on similar counts.
Both Hawkins and Coates posted bond and were released the day of their arrests, court records show.
All of the drug cases will be prosecuted by Lee Ann Bell of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.