Liam Cameron Penn

A 29-year-old Howard County man was sentenced Aug. 4 in Annapolis to 60 years in prison for a 2018 shooting incident that claimed the life of a Calvert County teenager and seriously wounded an Anne Arundel man in September 2018.

On May 3, Liam Cameron Penn of Woodstock pleaded guilty to four counts in connection to the incident that resulted in the death of Danielle Gunson, 18, whose companion, Terence John Caruso Jr., now 28, of Crofton, was also shot.

