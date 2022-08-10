A 29-year-old Howard County man was sentenced Aug. 4 in Annapolis to 60 years in prison for a 2018 shooting incident that claimed the life of a Calvert County teenager and seriously wounded an Anne Arundel man in September 2018.
On May 3, Liam Cameron Penn of Woodstock pleaded guilty to four counts in connection to the incident that resulted in the death of Danielle Gunson, 18, whose companion, Terence John Caruso Jr., now 28, of Crofton, was also shot.
Penn pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, plus two counts of firearm use in a violent crime.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Stacy McCormack sentenced Penn to 100 years in prison, suspending all but 60 years. Upon his release, Penn will have five years of supervised probation.
According to court documents filed by Anne Arundel County Police Department Detective Jason Di Pietro, on Sept. 27, 2018, after shooting Gunson and Caruso in the Crownsville area, Penn left Caruso for dead but took Gunson’s body to Baltimore to dump it. Her body was located a short time later in a wooded area off Riverside Road by Baltimore city police.
The shooting was believed to be drug-related, as Penn, who was arrested and charged with the crimes, has a long history of drug-related convictions. Di Pietro stated in court papers that Penn was developed as a suspect through the recovery of forensic and digital evidence plus witness statements.
Penn was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges in November 2018.
His trial in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court was postponed seven times and then canceled in May after a plea deal was reached.
Penn was represented by Rockville-based attorney Justin T. Eisele.
Danielle Gunson grew up in south Anne Arundel County, attending Southern High School in Edgewater and moving to Calvert County with her family.
Gunson’s sister, Brianna, sent Southern Maryland News a copy of the letter she wrote to Penn shortly before he was sentenced.
“On the night of Danielle’s murder, you held her life in your hands,” Brianna Gunson wrote. “Although you could have never known the value of what you were holding when you pulled the trigger, I did.”
Brianna Gunson went on to write, “She was so special. She cared for others more than she cared for herself. I want you to know that I pray for you and your family and I hope one day you will be able to forgive yourself.”
Southern Maryland News also reached out to Valerie Gunson, Danielle and Brianna’s mother, seeking comment, however the call was not returned by press time.
In a December 2018 interview with Southern Maryland News, Valerie Gunson described her late daughter as “the strongest person” she ever knew.