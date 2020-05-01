Social media 'stalker' is back behind bars

A person familiar to many Calvert County Facebook and Twitter users is back behind bars in Florida again.
Late Monday afternoon, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kenneth Milton Hobar, 68, of Lecanto, Fla., was arrested by Citrus County authorities.
A sheriff’s office post identified Hobar as “the individual known to our community for Facebook impersonations, fake Facebook/social media profiles, antagonizing posts to local businesses, churches and community organizations.”
Last November, the prime target of Hobar’s posts — Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) — testified at Hobar’s trial on stalking charges that were filed in March 2019. Hobar was found guilty of stalking, a misdemeanor, and sentenced to 89 days in jail and given one year of probation following his release.
According to a report submitted by Detective Mike Laborda of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was issued for Hobar’s arrest for violating probation.
“On April 27, contact was made with the defendant at South Gaynor Drive in Lecanto in reference to an active Citrus County warrant,” Laborda stated. “The defendant’s identity was verified by being known to this detective. The warrant was in hand. At that time, the defendant was placed under arrest, handcuffed behind the back, secured in the rear of Deputy T. Taylor’s patrol vehicle and transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility.” Hobar continues to be held without bond. A condition of Hobar’s probation was that he was to have no contact with Evans and not post any more items on social media regarding the sheriff. Just two days before his arrest, Hobar used Twitter to send one of his derogatory posts in reply to a tweet by a small Calvert County business. Information on a hearing on Hobar’s violation of probation charge was not available at press time.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY