The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Solomons man is charged with assault
On Jan. 12 at 6:04 a.m., Trooper Richard Marsch was sent to a location on Chestnut Drive in Lusby for the report of an assault. In his report, Marsch stated he made contact with a 19-year-old female “who had blood coming from her nose area as well as a swollen nose.
When asked how the injury occurred, the victim stated the injuries occurred from an altercation.” The victim identified the person she was involved in the altercation with as Joseph M. Blankenship, 34, of Solomons. The Maryland State Police report stated Blankenship had left the scene of the altercation on foot.
As Tfc. William Costello arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation, “he spotted a male fitting the description of Blankenship walking on the shoulder.”
Costello made contact with the male, who was positively identified as Blankenship, police reported.
According to court documents, a warrant for Blankenship’s arrest was issued one day after the incident occurred. The warrant was served on Monday.
He was charged with second-degree assault.
Blankenship posted $10,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charge is scheduled for Feb. 24.
Reward is offered for post office burglary
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who burglarized the Barstow Post Office, 2485 Hallowing Point Road in Barstow.
The burglary occurred between approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 and approximately 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.
According to the USPIS, burglary of a post office is a violation of the U.S. Code and is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.
Anyone who has any information regarding this crime is urged to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455 (say “representative) or text “USPIS” and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Do not take any action to apprehend the suspect.
All information will be kept confidential.
White van prompts police investigation
On Jan. 15, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that two white males in their mid-30s operating an older white van with “Calvert Wellness” decals on the side was attempting to call high school-aged girls over to their van while they were getting off the school bus in Prince Frederick.
Deputies saturated the area and have been present at school bus pickups and dropoffs in the area of the incident following the complaint, but there have been no further sightings of the white van in question or its occupants.
According to investigators, through social media tips following this incident, it was reported that two white females in a white van were also going door to door in Prince Frederick, and they may also be related to this original complaint.
Through further investigation, it is believed that these women were acting innocently doing smoke detector testing for a local church and are unrelated to the original incident. There have been no subsequent reports.
Anyone with any further information related to the older white van with “Calvert Wellness” decals on the side of it is asked to contact Detective Josh Buck immediately at 410-535-2800 ext. 2765 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.
Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN