The administrative judge for Calvert County Circuit Court has notified courthouse employees that he was informed by the Calvert sheriff’s office that two “special deputies” assigned to security at the building have tested positive for COVID-19. The uniformed deputies at the county courthouse are mostly retired law enforcement officers.
“Both special deputies have been quarantined and have not been to the courthouse since Wednesday, Nov. 25,” Judge Mark Chandlee stated in his Dec. 1 missive. The message was emailed to courthouse employees. Southern Maryland News was able to obtain a copy of Chandlee’s letter.
“Neither if these special deputies had any extended contact with the public that would necessitate notification per the health department protocol,” Chandlee stated. “All employees that had contact have been notified to quarantine and/or test with the health department. ... I am asking all employees to be vigilant in monitoring their own health. ... Additionally, please note that the county has been asked to do an additional ‘deep cleaning’ of the areas believed to be impacted.”
“This was a separate incident and we’re following all the protocols,” Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told Southern Maryland News.
In a county government press release issued prior to Chandlee’s advisory, the judge’s latest list of sanctions in light of the increased cases of coronavirus were reviewed.
The press release stated that the judge “determined that all currently scheduled matters in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. All jury trials will be converted to status or settlement conferences on the dates they are currently set to begin.
In regards to other hearings and trials, the court will make a determination as to whether the matters are to be held remotely or in person. The circuit court will rule on requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.”
Under Chandlee’s administrative order, any individual seeking to enter the courthouse shall undergo the court’s screening protocol, which includes a contactless thermal temperature check, screening questionnaire and any follow-up questions deemed appropriate. Additionally, all individuals entering or traveling through the courthouse are required to wear a face mask or covering. Furthermore, all individuals are required to practice proper social distancing while in the courthouse and follow instructions from the Calvert sheriff’s office and bailiffs of the courthouse.
For more information regarding the judge’s administrative order and the policies and procedures of the circuit court, go to the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews