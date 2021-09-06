A 40-year-old St. Leonard man is free on bond after being charged with assaulting two men on Aug. 28. Defendant Adam John Commodore is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment in connection with the incident, which occurred on St. Leonard Road.
According to the court documents filed by Trooper William Costello, Commodore was standing outside near two other men, identified in the charging papers as Adam Christopher Kelson, 55, and Troy Andre Kelson, 56. Costello said Adam Kelson was laying on the ground and was unresponsive while Troy Kelson was sitting on the ground “and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.”
Both men were bleeding, the trooper reported.
“There was a large piece of wood laying on the ground next to them with blood on it,” Costello stated. “The board also had screws protruding from one end and appeared to me to be the weapon used to inflict the injuries.”
While Commodore had blood on his shirt, Costello reported he did not appear to be injured.
The trooper reported in court documents that Commodore was uncooperative and interfered with efforts to aid the injured men. When told to back away, Commodore “refused and shout at me that he was the victim and that he had been the one who was attacked so he defended himself with the board.
Troy Kelson was flown to Prince George’s County Trauma Center. Adam Kelson was first taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center and later transported to the trauma center.
Costello reported in court documents that a witness told him “the three men had been outside drinking alcohol and arguing for approximately an hour. The witness advised Adam Kelson started the physical fight and struck Commodore in the back of his head with the wood board first. The witness advised Commodore then took the board from Adam Kelson and began repeatedly striking him with it in the head, chest and back. The witness advised Troy Kelson attempted to break up the fight and Commodore started hitting him as well, causing injuries. The witness advised both Troy and Adam Kelson were laying on the ground while Commodore continued to repeatedly strike them in the head after the fight was clearly over.”
Commodore was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. After initially being held without bond, the defendant posted $1,000 bond on Aug. 30 and was released.
A preliminary hearing on the incident is scheduled for Sept. 28 in district court.