A St. Leonard man who was indicted earlier this year for allegedly assaulting a woman last November was charged last week with intimidating the victim, according to court records.
The intimidation incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 16. The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged the defendant, Tristao Commodore, 43, with intimidating/influencing a juror, obstructing justice and violating a protective order. The intimidation charges are both felonies.
A preliminary inquiry on the new charges is scheduled for June 7 in district court.
According to charging documents filed by Calvert sheriff's Detective Andrew Ostazeski, on Nov. 15 the victim reported she was allegedly assaulted by Commodore outside his residence on St. Leonard Road.
“She stated he punched her multiple times with his left hand, striking her in the right side of the face,” Ostazeski stated.
Commodore is alleged to have grabbed the victim by the throat and choked her to the point that “she began to black out.”
Ostazeski wrote in the charging papers that the victim “stated she believed Tristao was going to kill her.” At one point, Commodore is alleged to have told the victim he was going to “get a gun and shoot her.”
The deputy wrote in the statement of charges that Commodore “is considered a red flag domestic offender.”
Commodore was indicted on two counts — first-and second-degree assault. A plea hearing on those charges is tentatively scheduled for Monday in circuit court.
Commodore is being represented by attorney William L. Gibbs Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Michael A. Gerst.