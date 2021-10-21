A Calvert County grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment Monday, charging a 40-year-old St. Leonard man with two counts each of first- and second-degree attempted murder. The charges against Adam John Commodore stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 28 off St. Leonard Road involving two other St. Leonard men.
According to charging documents filed by Maryland State Police Trooper William Costello, Commodore was standing over two other men, both of whom had sustained serious injuries, after the officer had been called to investigate a fight in the area.
One of the injured men, identified in court documents as Adam Christopher Kelson, 55, was laying on the ground and was unresponsive, according to the documents. Costello stated the other man, identified as Troy Andre Kelson, 56, “appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.”
Both men were bleeding, Costello stated in charging papers.
“There was a large piece of wood laying on the ground next to them with blood on it,” Costello stated in charging papers. “The board also had screws protruding from one end and appeared to be the weapon used to inflict the injuries.”
Troy Kelson was flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma Center while Adam Kelson was transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center and later transferred to the trauma center.
On Sept. 15, Troy Kelson was charged with first-and second-degree assault in connection with the August incident. At the recommendation of his attorney, he filed a complaint with district court, claiming he was the one who was originally assaulted.
Costello wrote in court documents that Commodore was uncooperative and interfered with efforts to aid the Kelsons. The trooper stated that when he told Commodore to back away, he “refused and shouted at me that he was the victim and that he had been the one who was attacked so he defended himself with the board.”
It was revealed by Costello in court documents that a witness told him the three men had been outside drinking alcohol and arguing for approximately an hour. The verbal sparing soon turned physical.
“The witness advised Adam Kelson started the physical fight and struck Commodore in the back of his head with the wood board first,” Costello stated. “The witness advised Commodore then took the board from Adam Kelson and began repeatedly striking him with it in the head, chest and back. The witness advised Troy Kelson attempted to break up the fight and Commodore started hitting him as well, causing injuries. The witness advised both Troy and Adam Kelson were laying on the ground while Commodore continued to repeatedly strike them in the head after the fight was clearly over.”
Two days after his arrest, Commodore was released from jail after posting $1,000 bond.
In addition to the first- and second-degree attempted murder counts, Commodore was indicted on two counts each of first-and second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, obstructing and hindering, failure to obey and reasonable and lawful order, and resisting arrest.
The case is being prosecuted by Benjamin G. Lerner of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.
