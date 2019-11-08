A St. Leonard man indicted on charges stemming from an April incident at his residence pleaded guilty Tuesday to single counts of attempted second-degree murder and commission of a crime of violence in the presence of a minor.
The defendant, Nicholas Gervosio Magtutu, 27, is accused of stabbing a woman during an early-morning dispute at the residence on Bayview Road. According to court documents, police investigators reported three small children were inside the house when the incident occurred.
According to Detective Jason Livingston, the 29-year-old victim sustained “several cuts to her arms along with puncture wounds to her chest.”
Fearing for her life, the woman fled the residence, ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.
Livingston stated that police “approached the residence and observed Magtutu standing in the kitchen holding a small child.”
A deputy ordered Magtutu to put the child down. The defendant complied and was handcuffed.
“While police units were on the scene, Nick [Magtutu] stated that he wanted to kill himself,” Livingston stated.
The defendant was taken to CalvertHealth Medical Center for evaluation and subsequently arrested.
The victim was transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center. None of the children in the house were injured during the incident.
Deputies located the knife used during the attack inside the house. Livingston stated in court documents that deputies “observed blood throughout the residence.”
During an interview with investigators at the hospital, Magtutu stated he “didn’t remember what happened,” Livingston reported in court documents.
The defendant admitted to drinking “eight beers” and told investigators he has mental issues and “zaps out weekly,” the detective stated.
Livingston asked Magtutu if he had been diagnosed with any mental disorders or was taking any medications. Magtutu “stated no,” said Livingston.
The victim told police that during the April 27 incident, Magtutu held a knife to her throat and told her she was going to die, Livingston stated in court documents.
Magtutu was indicted in June. In addition to the counts he pleaded guilty to, the grand jury indicted the defendant on single counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies. The case had been scheduled to go to trial later this month.
The Tuesday morning hearing was presided over by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.
Calvert County Deputy State’s Attorney Jennifer Morton said Magtutu’s sentencing has been set for Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.
According to court records, Magtutu was represented during the plea hearing by attorneys Michael Edward Lawlor and John Michael McKenna.
