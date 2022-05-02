A 45-year-old St. Leonard man charged with the rapes of two juvenile females in 2017 and 2018, was sentenced last week in Calvert County Circuit Court to two 25-year prison terms with all but 20 years suspended.
William Thomas Scruggs, who pleaded guilty to two counts of sex abuse of a minor, must register as a Tier III sex offender once he is released from jail. Additionally, he will have five years of supervised probation upon his release.
According to court documents, the victims, whose ages were not revealed, were allegedly raped by Scruggs in their home. After one of the females contacted police in May 2018 an investigation into the incidents was initiated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives met with Scruggs, who agreed to meet with them at the sheriff’s office.
According to charging papers, Scruggs never denied having sex or sexual contact with the juveniles, only stating he could not remember. Scruggs reportedly told police he was a heavy drinker and had no recollection of the allegations.
After being charged, Scruggs was released on his own recognizance. After failing to appear in court, Scruggs was arrested on a warrant in October 2018 and ordered held without bond.
According to court records, in 2020 and in early 2021, the Maryland Department of Health examined Scruggs to determine whether he was competent to stand trial. In June 2021 he was deemed competent to stand trial.
The public defender’s office represented Scruggs during the sentencing hearing.
Prosecution of the case was handled by assistant state’s attorney Rebecca Cordero.