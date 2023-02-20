A Calvert County Circuit Court judge gave a 41-year-old St. Leonard man two 25-year sentences in connection with the assault of two men in 2021.
Judge Mark Chandlee suspended Adam Commodore’s sentence down to a total of 11 years in prison during a hearing Feb. 17.
In a non-jury trial last September, Chandlee found Commodore guilty of seven charges, including two counts of first-degree assault.
On Aug. 28, 2021, Maryland State Police troopers responded to reports of a fight off St. Leonard Road. Trooper William Costello stated in court documents that when he arrived at the scene, the defendant was standing over two other men, both of whom had sustained serious injuries.
One of the injured men, identified in court documents as Adam Christopher Kelson, who was 55 at the time, was laying on the ground and was unresponsive. The other man, identified as Troy Andre Kelson, who was 56 at the time, “appeared to be going in and out of consciousness,” Costello stated. “There was a large piece of wood laying on the ground next to them with blood on it. The board also had screws protruding from one end and appeared to be the weapon used to inflict the injuries.”
Both of the Kelsons were subsequently transported to a regional shock trauma center.
Witnesses told the trooper that the three men had been outside drinking alcohol and arguing for approximately one hour when the verbal argument turned physical.
Witnesses told Costello Adam Kelson started the physical fight when he struck Commodore in the back of his head with the wood board first. Commodore wrested the board away from Adam Kelson and began repeatedly striking both men, according to charging documents.
Prosecuting attorney Benjamin G. Lerner of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office acknowledged that Commodore didn’t start the fight, but added, “His response was over the top.”
“Mr. Commodore did go too far,” said William L. Gibbs, the defendant’s attorney, who added, “Mr. Commodore was hurt. We can’t ignore that he was attacked.”
Gibbs told the court that prior to the incident, witnesses said the Kelsons had been raising havoc in the neighborhood and Commodore feared for his life.
Neither of the Kelsons were in the courtroom when Commodore was sentenced.
A check of court records shows Adam Kelson was charged for his actions during this incident. He was charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Last February both of these charges were placed on the STET docket by a district court judge.
Troy Kelson was not charged in the incident.
In the indictment handed down in October 2021, Commodore was charged with two counts of attempted murder.
In 2022, Commodore was evaluated by the Maryland Department of Health, which ruled in May of that year he was competent to stand trial.
“There were two men who were significantly injured,” said Chandlee, who opted to sentence Commodore at the low end of the state guidelines.
The judge also imposed five years of supervised probation and ordered that Commodore be evaluated and receive treatment for his alcohol, drug and anger management problems. Once he is released, Commodore is to have no contact with the victims.
Held without bond since November 2021, Commodore will be given credit for time served.