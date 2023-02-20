Calvert County Courthouse

The Calvert County Courthouse in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Calvert County Circuit Court judge gave a 41-year-old St. Leonard man two 25-year sentences in connection with the assault of two men in 2021.

Judge Mark Chandlee suspended Adam Commodore’s sentence down to a total of 11 years in prison during a hearing Feb. 17.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews