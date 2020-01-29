The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
St. Mary’s man charged with hindering and fraud
On Jan. 17 Deputy William Freeland conducted a patrol in the area of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. Freeland saw an occupied vehicle parked in a handicapped spot. The deputy made contact with the occupants. According to Freeland, the driver did not have his driver’s license and provided a name and date of birth that were false. Freeland confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Dayshawn Martel Nolan, 26, of Lexington Park. Calvert Emergency Communications told Freeland that Nolan had an active warrant through St. Mary’s County as well as the Maryland State Police. According to court records, Nolan failed to appear last May and then again last July on separate traffic charges. Freeland arrested Nolan, and the defendant was taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. Nolan was charged with obstructing and hindering, and fraud, assuming the identity of another to avoid prosecution. Nolan posted $5,000 bond Jan. 21. He has a district court hearing on the Calvert County charges scheduled for March 19.
Warrant unit is seeking alleged probation violator
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is seeking to learn the whereabouts of Milburn Jeffrey Brock, 51, of St. Leonard. According to court documents, in December 2016, Brock pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to one count of theft scheme $10,000 to under $100,000 and obtaining property over $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. Court records show the violations allegedly occurred between Nov. 8 and Dec. 9, 2015.
The two counts Brock pleaded guilty to were part of a 19-count indictment that was handed down by a grand jury in August 2016.
Brock was sentenced to 15 years in jail with all but six years suspended. He was given five years of supervised probation.
Court documents stated a probation violation is alleged to have occurred last December and a bench warrant for Brock’s arrest was issued on Dec. 26.
Brock is described as a white male, 5-foot 10 inches, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows Brock’s whereabouts is asked to call either the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800, Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at 443-624-7137.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Weapons reported stolen in Lusby
On Jan. 15, Deputy Jeffrey Hardesty responded to a residence on War Bonnett Trail in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant told Hardesty that someone stole three weapons from the residence. Prior to the complainant reporting the theft, it was confirmed one of the weapons was recovered. Police did not release any descriptions of the weapons.
Purse stolen at bar
On Jan. 18, Deputy James Flynt responded to Highland Terrace in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant told Flynt that after leaving Anthony’s Bar and Grill in Dunkirk, the complainant realized they did not bring their purse. When the complainant returned to the restaurant to look for the purse, it was gone. The value of the stolen property is $100.
Calvert County Crime Solvers offers cash for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Fire marshal warns about dangerous online challenge
The Office of the State Fire Marshal would like to remind parents and children to discuss the dangers of particular online “challenges” and recognizing the dangerous activity on the Internet. State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci warns parents of a new viral teen video, which may result in fire incidents and cause serious injury. While the fire marshal office has received no reported incidents within Maryland thus far, the agency has been notified by authorities of two incidents in Massachusetts.
The “challenge” seen on the popular video app, TikTok, involves using the plug part of a phone charger, partially inserting it into the wall outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs. The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases, fire. These videos are a concern and similar to past viral videos that encourage unsafe behavior. Geraci stated, “We are alerting parents to this challenge, and advise them to not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers.” As a reminder, please follow the electrical fire safety tips: Insert plugs fully into sockets; If you have young children, install tamper-resistant electrical outlets; replace wall outlets if plugs do not fit tightly, or show signs of damage; do not overload outlets; never force a three-pronged plug into a two-slot outlet. In addition to electrical fire safety, the fire marshal’s office reminds parents and children to discuss the dangers of particular online “challenges” and recognizing the dangerous activity on the Internet.
MARTY MADDEN