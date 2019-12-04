Last month, a Calvert County grand jury served a Lexington Park man with a six-count indictment for handgun violations, which allegedly occurred in September.
The defendant was identified as Thomas Darnell Evans, Jr., 20.
According to documents on file in the Maryland court system, during the late-night hours of Sept. 28, Deputy Howard Anderson was patrolling an area of Rousby Hall Road and Clubhouse Drive in Lusby when a sport utility vehicle passed his marked patrol car.
The SUV had a rear registration plate light out, Anderson stated.
During the ensuing traffic stop, Anderson learned the vehicle had a North Carolina registration.
In addition to the driver, the vehicle had three other occupants.
Anderson stated that he “noticed the strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from the SUV and contacted the control center for additional backup.
Evans, who was identified as the front seat passenger, “advised the vehicle was his and I requested him to provide me with the vehicle’s registration,” Anderson stated. “Evans began to search his immediate area for the vehicle’s registration and never opened the glove box.
Evans checked the area of the vehicle multiple times.
Evans then advised he did not have the registration. I asked him if he could check the glove box and he advised me it was not in there. Evans then advised he did have a small amount of marijuana in his right front pocket.”
Deputies William Freeland and Shane Naughton arrived at the stop.
Complying with Anderson’s request, the SUV’s occupants stepped out of the vehicle while it was searched, court documents stated.
“A further search of the vehicle revealed a loaded .40-caliber Hi-Point Model JCP handgun in the glove box with a round in the chamber and six additional roads in the magazine,” Anderson stated. “The serial number was also removed from the handgun.”
According to Anderson, a further search of the SUV revealed “a clear plastic capsule with white powder residue and a small digital scale.
“A further search of Evans’ person revealed $372 in cash from his front left pocket,” Anderson stated.
The driver of the SUV — identified in court documents as Cordell Jermine Johnson Jr., 20, of Lexington Park, was charged with driving on a suspended license. He has a district court hearing scheduled for Dec. 12.
The two other occupants were detained, but not charged.
Evans was additionally charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams.
The grand jury indicted Evans on single counts of handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun in vehicle, possession of firearm by a minor and knowingly altering a firearm ID number.
When Evans was asked by Anderson why the serial number was removed from the handgun, the defendant “was not able to provide me with an answer,” Anderson said.
Evans is being represented by Upper Marlboro-based attorney Jonathan L. Haskell.
Prosecution of the case is being handled by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Twitter: CalRecMARTY