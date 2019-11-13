The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
St. Mary’s man wanted on bench warrant in Calvert
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported last week that it is seeking information on the whereabouts of Kyle Nicholas Hooper, 22, of California. According to court records, on May 1, 2016, Hooper was charged in Calvert County with theft scheme $100 to under $10,000, first-degree burglary, and conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary. On Nov. 4, 2016, Hooper pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary charge. The other charges were not prosecuted. On April 28, 2017, Hooper was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to four years, nine months and 29 days in jail. Court records stated the entire sentence was suspended. A judge gave Hooper five years of supervised probation. According to a court docket summary, Hooper has been charged three times with violation of probation. On Oct. 22, a bench warrant was issued for Hooper’s arrest for failure to comply. Hooper is described as a white male, 5-feet 10 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where Hooper can be located, contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Credit cards and license taken
On Nov. 2, Deputy Paul Wood met with a complainant in the lobby of the sheriff’s office for a report of a theft that took place at the Tavern in St. Leonard. The complainant advised that sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Nov.1 and 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, someone stole their Maryland license as well as two credit cards from their purse. The value of the stolen property is $60.
Cash stolen from vehicles in Owings
On Oct. 29, Deputy James Sturdivant responded to Bayberry Crossing in Owings for the report of thefts. The complainants advised that around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, someone entered each of their vehicles and stole money from inside. The total value of the stolen property is $850.
‘Donut’ doer damages lawn
On Nov. 2, Cpl. Marty McCarroll responded to Old Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that on two different occasions between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2, someone drove a vehicle into their yard and did “donuts.” The damage estimate is $500.
License plates stolen
On Nov. 1, Deputy Galen Gott responded to Sneade’s Ace Hardware in Lusby, for the report of a theft that occurred at Sneade’s Owings store. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 a.m. Oct. 31 and 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1, someone stole the rear license plate from their parked vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $50.
On Oct. 30, Deputy Pete Aurich responded to the marina on Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime on Oct. 29, and someone stole the registration plate from their boat trailer parked at the marina. The value of the stolen property is $20.
On Oct. 28, Deputy Christopher Childress responded to Aralia Avenue in St. Leonard for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Oct. 7 and 14 someone stole the rear registration plate from their vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $5.
Crime Solvers offers a cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN