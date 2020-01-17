The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
St. Mary’s woman charged with theft
On Jan. 6 at 9:05 a.m., Tfc. Phillip Kaitz responded to West Ward Road in Dunkirk in reference to an alleged fraud. Upon arrival, Kaitz made contact with a 60-year-old man who claimed he was contacted in reference to fraudulent prescriptions being issued from his practice. Upon further investigation, Kaitz learned Heather E. Voithofer, 49, of Hollywood, was in possession of the blank prescription slips that were stamped with the victim’s name. The victim stated that one of his stamps went missing while Voithofer worked for him. According to Kaitz, Voithofer was apprehended by Naval Air Station Patuxent River Police Department. According to court documents, Voithofer was read her Miranda rights and charged with theft less than $100. She has a district court hearing on the charge on Feb. 24.
K9 scan leads to drug charges
On Jan. 6 at 7:42 p.m., Trooper Aaron Fraser arrived in the area of Solomons Island Road and Plum Point Road in Huntingtown, to assist Senior Trooper Chris McCombs on a routine traffic stop. A Maryland State Police report stated that due to “multiple criminal indicators observed,” both the driver and the passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. Troopers conducted a K9 scan and a positive alert was given by K9 Carey. Fraser reported a probable cause search was conducted and a straw with a white powdery substance was located on the passenger side of the vehicle. The passenger was identified as Nicholas V. Haddaway, 39, of Prince Frederick. Haddaway was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. All of the controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia were processed and packaged at the MSP’s Prince Frederick barrack. According to court records, Haddaway was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of marijuana. A docket summary indicated Haddaway posted $20,000 bond and now awaits a March 11 district court hearing.
Drugs found in vehicle, backpack
On Jan. 6, Deputy Anthony Aranda conducted a traffic stop at Stoakley Road and Solomons Island Road North in Prince Frederick. Upon making contact with the occupants, Aranda detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from the vehicle.
According to a police report, the passenger, Lejeevan Ryan Toudle, 35, of Washington, D.C., told the deputy there was a small amount of marijuana in his backpack in the backseat. The occupants were removed from the vehicle, and a search was conducted by police, yielding a coin purse belonging to Toudle, which contained a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. According to Aranda, Toudle advised the substance was methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA). The search also revealed Toudle’s backpack, which contained a black plastic bag with two clear bags of 41grams of suspected marijuana. Toudle was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession of marijuana over 10 grams and CDS possession not marijuana. According to court records, Toudle posted $5,000 bond and was released. He has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for March 19.
Air equipment damaged
On Jan. 11, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to the Shell gas station in Lusby for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised that someone appeared to have tried to break into the CSC air equipment and steal the change from inside. The value of the damaged property is $1,500.
Package contents stolen
On Jan. 8, Deputy Bradley Boerum responded to Potts Point Road in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that someone cut open a package that was delivered to their front porch, stole the Apple Air Buds from inside the package, then re-taped the box closed.
The value of the stolen property is $235.
Mailbox stolen
On Jan. 8, Deputy Andrew Ridgely met with a complainant at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, who was reporting a theft that occurred on Baythorne Road in Prince Frederick.
The complainant advised that sometime between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 someone stole their mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $350.
Package swiped from mailbox
On Jan. 7, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to Family Circle in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised that sometime between 6:53 and 9 a.m. on Jan. 6 someone stole a package from their mailbox. The value of the stolen property is $60.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN