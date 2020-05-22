The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
St. Mary’s man busted for heroin possession
On May 13, Trooper Alvin Kelly conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 in the area of South View Drive in Huntingtown. Kelly reported that upon approaching the 1996 Ford Mustang, he observed a small bag containing a white powdery substance in plain view. The driver — identified as Jonas Robert Heinonen, 30, of Callaway — was taken into custody and placed by Kelly in the back of the trooper’s patrol vehicle. While Heinonen was in the backseat of the police vehicle, both Kelly and Tfc. Joesph Rutkoski noticed he “was moving something around in his mouth.” Kelly reported that Heinonen failed to comply with verbal orders to open his mouth, so he and Rutkoski “had to remove [him] from the vehicle and utilize pressure points to get him to comply.” The troopers removed three more small bags of suspected heroin from Heinonen’s mouth. “When asked if he consumed any of the suspected heroin, Heinonen refused to answer,” Kelly reported.
As a precautionary move, Heinonen was transported to the hospital and then later taken to Calvert County Detention Center, where he was charged.
According to court records, Heinonen was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia, obstructing and hindering, altering the physical evidence of a crime and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. Additionally, Heinonen was cited for exceeding the speed limit, driving in excess of reasonable and prudent speed, failure to obey a traffic control device’s instructions and unlawful use of a historic passenger vehicle.
Heinonen was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Aug. 12.
Chesapeake Beach bayfront facilities remain closed to the public
The Twin Beach Patrol would like to remind citizens that Bay Front Park and Beach are still closed. If you are a Calvert County resident and wish to enjoy a local beach, Breezy Point Park and Beach are open. You must show proof of county residency to access Breezy Point.
Troopers work road patrols
Recently, MSP troopers saturated roads with patrols from the Eastern Shore to Western Maryland in an effort to reduce speeding and crashes. According to MSP officials, overall, troopers representing 10 barracks conducted a combined 541 traffic stops, issued 401 citations, 309 warnings, 25 safety equipment repair orders and made seven arrests between May 15 and 17. The MSP Prince Frederick barrack reported that on May 16, troopers conducted 46 traffic stops, issued 32 citations and 26 warnings and made one drug warrant arrest in Calvert County. On May 17, troopers conducted 43 traffic stops and issued 44 citations, 29 warnings and one safety equipment repair order in Calvert. Troopers are continuing enforcement initiatives like this throughout Maryland. Drivers are reminded that as the state reopens and warm weather arrives, more traffic will be on the road. All traffic laws need to be complied with, especially those related to speed and impaired driving. Obey the speed limit, don’t drive impaired and always buckle up.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Crime Solvers offering cash rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN