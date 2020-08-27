St. Mary’s man charged with assaulting Calvert deputy in Lusby
A St. Mary’s County man who reportedly displayed hesitance at vacating his girlfriend’s Calvert County home following an alleged domestic dispute has been charged with the assault of a Calvert sheriff’s deputy. The deputy who was allegedly assaulted, Dfc. Dean Naughton, filed a statement of probable cause after the arrest of Dawan Lyndell Somerville 32, of Loveville.
The incident occurred during the early evening hours of Aug. 15. Naughton and other deputies were dispatched to a woman’s home in Lusby. The woman told police that Somerville was “acting belligerent” and “throwing things,” Naughton stated in court documents. The deputies instructed the woman on how she could obtain a protective order and they also spoke with Somerville, who Naughton stated was suspected of being heavily intoxicated.
Since the victim had left the house to obtain a protective order, deputies left the scene. However, a second call was received almost two hours later, requesting police return to the home to check on Somerville’s welfare. Naughton stated that Somerville was found on a bed face-down and snoring.
Efforts to rouse him were unsuccessful and an emergency medical technician was dispatched. They were able to get him to respond, but Naughton stated Somerville was not able to answer some questions. “It is unclear if Somerville was just choosing to be uncooperative or was so far impaired he did not know,” Naughton stated.
The defendant would not allow the responders to transport him to a hospital.
Aware that Somerville’s girlfriend had obtained a protective order, which meant he could not stay in the house, Naughton suggested to the defendant that staying at the hospital overnight would provide him with a place to sleep.
Naughton stated when the protective order was mentioned, Somerville “immediately became irate and he started to get worked up.” Deputies attempted to calm him and when Naughton attempted to “broadcast for more units” via his lapel microphone, Somerville started a physical assault, charging papers stated. During the scuffle, Naughton attempted “to place Somerville in a carotid neck restraint. I know the use of enough pressure on an individual’s carotid artery can temporarily incapacitate them. Given Somerville’s left hand was on the right side of my body where my firearm sits on my right hip, I feared if he were to get ahold of my firearm and use it against me it could be a life or death situation.” With the assistance from EMS crew members, Naughton was able to place Somerville under arrest without further incident.
According to court records, Somerville was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer, second-degree assault and resistance/interfering with an arrest. The following day he posted $2,500 bond and was released from the Calvert County Detention Center. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Dec. 24.
Chairs removed from shuttered restaurant
On Aug. 12, Calvert sheriff’s office Dfc. Ryan Evans investigated a reported theft at Stoney’s Restaurant in Broomes Island. The business is closed and its owner recently announced the property is for sale. A complainant advised that sometime between Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. and Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. someone stole two blue wooden chairs. The value of the stolen property is $1,100.
Solomons man arrested for drugs
On Aug. 11, Calvert deputies Howard Anderson and Mathew Kwitowski conducted a traffic stop on Solomons Island Road at HG Trueman Road in Lusby. They made contact with the driver, identified as Scott Ryan Grimes, 33, of Solomons. According to a sheriff’s office report, deputies saw several clear capsules containing a white powdery substance, suspected to be heroin, as well as a white powdery substance on Grimes’ shirt and shorts.
The deputies reported Grimes appeared to be “lethargic with constricted pupils.” A search of the vehicle yielded 16 clear capsules containing suspected heroin, a cigarette box containing 12 clear capsules, each filled with suspected heroin, plus a white pill bottle containing half a Suboxone pill. Grimes was taken to the county detention center.
Grimes was charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance fentanyl/heroin, CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. He also received several traffic citations, including driving while impaired and negligent driving.
On Aug. 13 Grimes was released after posting $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in district court regarding the charges is scheduled for Sept. 11.
Virginia man charged with burglary
Calvert County deputies arrested a man from Harrisonburg, Va., after he allegedly attempted to break into a Chesapeake Beach residence early Sunday morning. According to police, Ryan Tyler Smith, 22, was arrested at the scene of the alleged break-in. In court charging papers, Dfc. Branden DeLeon-Suero stated that the original report received advised someone trying “to break into the residence via the sliding glass door in the rear of the home.”
DeLeon-Suero stated that Dfc. Nikki Gilmore interviewed witnesses at the scene who reported Smith was also involved in a fight at the house.
“Smith’s speech was slurred and obscene,” DeLeon-Suero stated in charging papers, adding that deputies found the suspect laying in the yard. “Smith stated he was in the yard watching the incident and fell asleep.” The deputy reported that after Smith was cuffed and placed in a patrol car, he began yelling profanities.
According to court records, Smith was charged with first-degree burglary, intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Smith posted $500 and was released the same day as the incident. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 23 in district court.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN