A St. Mary’s County man is in custody after attempting to rob a Dunkirk bank branch Monday afternoon.
Craig Steven Best Sr., 56, of Mechanicsville is being held without bond in the Calvert detention center. Best is charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault and firearm use in a felony.
According to court documents filed by Cpl. William Rector of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the PNC Bank inside the Giant food Store on Town Center Boulevard. Deputies who responded to the scene were given witness information as well as an image from a surveillance camera.
“It was learned that the suspect canvassed the area of the bank prior to approaching the teller,” Rector stated. “The suspect approached the teller, announced the robbery verbally to the teller, lifted his sweatshirt and exposed a handgun in his waistband. The teller confirmed verbally with the suspect that he was intending to rob the bank, however, due to a delay from the teller, the suspect then fled the scene on foot and was unable to be located in the immediate surrounding area. The suspect was not successful in obtaining any money from the teller. The teller stated that she was in fear for her life during the robbery.”
Rector stated in charging papers that “numerous citizens providing tips advising that Craig Best matches the description of the suspect.”
Rector stated he also compared the surveillance video image to the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s ID photograph of Best and they matched.
Detectives went to Best’s residence the following day. A black pickup truck was parked outside. Rector said the truck had a Maryland license plate registered to Best and had been identified in a license plate reader system leaving Calvert County shortly after Monday’s robbery.
Best, who was at the residence, subsequently surrendered to police.
“I wish I were dead,” Best told officers, according to Rector.
A search and seizure warrant was executed at Best’s home.
“Items of evidentiary value were obtained,” Rector stated in court documents.
According to a court docket summary, Best is being represented by local attorney Ian Pesetsky. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 16 in district court.