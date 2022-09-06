A detective with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported in district court documents that a 30-year-old St. Mary’s County man is facing numerous weapons charges with additional drug charges pending.
According to Detective Gary Ward, during the mid-morning hours of Sept. 1, sheriff’s deputies from Calvert and St. Mary’s “executed multiple search warrants based on a [drug] investigation that I had conducted.”
Two of the warrants were executed during traffic stops in Calvert. One of the stops was made at a residence on Grays Road and led to the search of a parked 2005 Buick LeSabre, Ward stated. Several handguns, a shotgun and assault rifle were located in the vehicle. A digital scale and other evidence of drug distribution were also located in the Buick, according to police.
Devonte Sequan Claggett was identified by a nearby resident as the only person with access to the Buick.
“In total, 15 firearms were located with various ammunition and when run through [a police database], five of the firearms came back as stolen,” Ward stated in court documents. Additionally, “Claggett is prohibited from previous offenses to possess firearms. From the evidence Claggett had available access to the firearms.”
Ward reported that the execution of a search warrant in St. Mary’s by authorities there resulted in “seizure of 19.7 grams of cocaine, 262 pills of various milligrams of oxycodone, 343.8 grams of marijuana and $8,144 U.S. currency. It should be noted that evidence of illegal gambling was located at the residence that is being further investigated by St. Mary’s County and there will also be animal cruelty charges filed by animal control in St. Mary’s County based on evidence at the residence.
Court records show charges against Claggett in Calvert County were filed Sept. 2 and he was arrested that day.
He was charged with two felonies — possession of firearms related to drugs and possession of guns with a felony conviction. Misdemeanor charges include have a stolen, regulated firearm, assault weapon possession, illegal possession of ammo and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After two bail reviews, Claggett is being held without bond in Calvert with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.