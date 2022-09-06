Calvert Sheriff's Office Building

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A detective with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported in district court documents that a 30-year-old St. Mary’s County man is facing numerous weapons charges with additional drug charges pending.

According to Detective Gary Ward, during the mid-morning hours of Sept. 1, sheriff’s deputies from Calvert and St. Mary’s “executed multiple search warrants based on a [drug] investigation that I had conducted.”

