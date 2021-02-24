A federal judge sentenced a St. Mary’s County man to 10 years in federal prison Thursday in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a bank in Owings in May 2019.
Judge Theodore D. Chuang imposed the sentence on Donald Edward Rankin, 65, for the incident that occurred at PNC Bank, plus another bank heist that occurred in Virginia.
Rankin was indicted in federal court in September 2019 and pleaded guilty to a single count of bank robbery with a dangerous weapon last November.
Court documents related to the federal indictment stated Rankin, “put into jeopardy the life of a person by the use of a dangerous weapon and device.”
Rankin allegedly took approximately $3,400 from the Owings bank. The weapon he pointed at bank employees during the heist has never been recovered.
The May 9, 2019, robbery was captured on video surveillance camera. A short time after the incident, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released a vivid image of the gunman who wore a bandana over his face.
According to court documents, the robber had threatened to shoot a female teller if she didn’t fully cooperate.
The gunman made his getaway in a vehicle that detectives were able to trace, through its license plate, to a local automobile dealer. That led to the development of Rankin as the suspect. He was captured by police several days later at a motel in Prince George’s County.
“His actions had direct and collateral consequences,” said prosecutor Michael Morgan, who coincidentally, was an assistant state’s attorney in Calvert County, where the case was originally scheduled to be tried. Since bank robbery is a federal offense, the case became the purview of federal prosecutors.
The female teller who was allegedly threatened during the holdup submitted a letter to the court about the incident. While the letter was not read into the record during Thursday’s hearing, both Morgan and Chuang made reference to it, noting the personal and professional impact the crime had on the bank employee.
Defense attorney Ned Smock told the court that the woman’s letter affected Rankin, who he said has a history “of mental health issues that have not been addressed.” Smock said his client has also battled an addiction to “street narcotics.”
Since his incarceration, Rankin has been “relatively stable. He’s a pleasant man to interact with,” according to Smock, who noted that Rankin did contract COVID-19 while in jail, but otherwise has had access to mental health care.
Morgan told the court that Rankin has a long criminal history with “a variety of offenses” and a 10-year sentence “will protect the public.”
“I am not that person,” Rankin said of his actions during the bank heist. “I was off my meds.” He then apologized “to that young lady who wrote the letter.”
“During the robbery the defendant threatened to kill the victim,” Chuang noted. “Making bank employees fear for their lives” made the 10-year sentence in federal prison “necessary to provide an adequate deterrent.”
Additionally, Chuang imposed five years of supervised probation for the defendant and ordered him to pay $9,645 in restitution to the two banks.
“You’re actions were entirely unacceptable,” Chuang told Rankin. “I urge you to get treatment while in prison.”