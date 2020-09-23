A St. Mary’s County man who allegedly eluded police while traveling on a sport motorcycle at a high rate of speed through Calvert County earlier this month has been cited for eight traffic violations. The incident occurred on southbound Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick and Huntingtown and ended when the motorcycle struck an unmarked Calvert County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle during what police called a "rolling roadblock."
As a result of the Sept. 4 collision, the operator of the cycle, identified in court papers as Hayden Cole Jenkins, 21, of Mechanicsville, was injured and flown to Prince George’s Shock Trauma via Maryland State Police Trooper 2. Jenkins was wearing a helmet while operating the motorcycle.
In an application for statement of charges, the investigating officer, Calvert sheriff's office Dfc. Andrew Ostazeski, reported that he received an advisory regarding a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Route 231 “reportedly passing along the double yellow no passing zone.” Ostazeski stated he saw the cycle near the Hallowing Point Road and German Chapel Road intersection.
“The motorcycle was just inside the double yellow no passing lines,” Ostazeski stated. “It was behind a black car. It appeared the motorcycle was going to pass the black car but did not as it approached my marked patrol vehicle.”
Ostazeski stated in court documents that he saw the motorcycle turn left onto Route 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) and accelerate to speeds between 65 and 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.
“The motorcycle continued through the light at Dares Beach Road,” Ostazeski stated. “I was then looking for a clear, safe location to initiate a traffic stop on the motorcycle. There was moderate to heavy traffic.”
Ostazeski stated the motorcycle began to accelerate, cut between a truck and car, almost striking both vehicles.
“I turned on my lights and sirens to perform a traffic stop,” Ostazeski stated. “The motorcycle then accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour on the right shoulder. The motorcycle passed numerous cars while on the shoulder.”
Ostazeski stated in court records that the cycle continued on northbound Route 2/4 and reached a speed in excess of 120 mph.
Other deputies were waiting for the speeding motorcycle near the Plum Point Road intersection. According to court papers, Sgt. Jason Dean was in the area “performing a rolling road block in an attempt to slow traffic and force the motorcycle to stop,” Ostazeski stated. “Sgt. Dean was in an unmarked Chevy Tahoe with his emergency equipment activated. The motorcycle cut through traffic traveling at a high rate of speed. The motorcycle ran into the back of Sgt. Dean’s vehicle just north of Plum Point Road.”
Jenkins was ejected from the cycle as a result of the collision.
Ostazeski stated that the sheriff’s office’s Crash Reconstruction Team was dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation.
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) told Southern Maryland News that when an agency vehicle is involved in a collision the reconstruction team does an investigation.
Regarding the implementation of the rolling roadblock, Evans stated, “It’s used to slow [the pursued vehicle] down.” The sheriff added that, procedurally, space is allowed for the fleeing driver to stop. “We don’t want to hit them,” said Evans. In this case “he hit us, we didn’t hit him.”
According to court records, two days after the incident, Jenkins was issued eight traffic citations. He was cited for attempting to elude police for failing to stop, reckless driving, negligent driving, following a vehicle too closely, unsafe lane changing, failure to stop at a circular red signal, failure to obey a traffic control device and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.
A district court hearing will be held on the incident Nov. 30.