The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has reversed a decision by Calvert’s circuit court and reinstated the county ethics commission’s December 2020 decision to censure Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) for his August 2019 vote on the proposed county comprehensive plan update’s expansion of the Huntingtown Town Center.

The unreported opinion, written by Judge Kevin F. Arthur and issued Aug. 17, concluded that Jennifer Mazur, who was chair of the ethics commission when the panel voted to reprimand McConkey, did not have a conflict of interest at the time the issue was discussed prior to a vote.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews