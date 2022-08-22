The Maryland Court of Special Appeals has reversed a decision by Calvert’s circuit court and reinstated the county ethics commission’s December 2020 decision to censure Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) for his August 2019 vote on the proposed county comprehensive plan update’s expansion of the Huntingtown Town Center.
The unreported opinion, written by Judge Kevin F. Arthur and issued Aug. 17, concluded that Jennifer Mazur, who was chair of the ethics commission when the panel voted to reprimand McConkey, did not have a conflict of interest at the time the issue was discussed prior to a vote.
“It is unsound to presume the existence of an apparent conflict of interest when an official does what she ought to do and consults with an attorney about whether she does or does not have an actual or apparent conflict of interest,” Arthur wrote. “Public officials should be encouraged to consult with counsel to ascertain their ethical responsibilities. They should not be deterred from consulting with counsel out of a concern that they will be deemed to have had an apparent conflict.”
McConkey had contended Mazur needed to recuse herself from voting on the motion to censure because of comments she had made to The Calvert Recorder regarding ethics complaints made against the commissioner. This prompted McConkey to make a formal ethics complaint against Mazur.
The Huntingtown Town Center option McConkey voted in favor of was to include about one-fourth of a square mile of additional land, including property McConkey owns.
Earlier this year, the board’s majority voted in favor of reconsidering the option.
McConkey lost his bid for re-election as third district county commissioner last month in the Republican primary.
“We will appeal it,” McConkey told Southern Maryland News regarding the state court’s recent decision.
“This is a great day for everyone who cares about ethics and the rule of law in Calvert County,” stated Matthew Raymer, the current chairman of the Calvert County Ethics Commission.
The ethics commission's written decision in late 2020 regarding McConkey’s vote on the Hungtingtown Town Center ordered the commissioner “to cease and desist” from ethics code violations. The ethics commission concluded that since Mazur had no financial interest in the matter she had no conflict of interest in voting on the measure.