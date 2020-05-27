Stop yields grass, ammo and armor

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Stop yields marijuana, ammo and armor
On May 16, Trooper Brendan White conducted a traffic stop on Route 4 in the area of Chaneyville Road in Owings. As White approached the GMC Sierra, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police identified the driver of the Sierra as Christopher Dale Hiner, 28, of Caret, Va.
White conducted a probable cause search and found more than 10 grams of marijuana as well as a ballistic vest and over 700 rounds of ammunition.
According to White, a Maryland Gun Center check was conducted and revealed Hiner is prohibited from possessing the ballistic vest and ammunition. Hiner was placed in custody and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Court records show Hiner was charged with controlled dangerous substance marijuana over 10 grams, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of bulletproof armor. He also received a traffic citation for not wearing a seatbelt.
Later that day, Hiner was released on $5,000 bond. He awaits an Aug. 24 district court hearing on the charges.
Crack pipe possession leads to charges
On May 15, Tfc. Kelsey Stull responded to the area of Sandy Wash Circle and Big Sandy Run Road in Lusby and made contact with Trooper Evan Ruggles of the MSP’s Leonardtown barrack.
Once on the scene, Stull spoke with Salli Ann Barats, 54, of Lusby. Barats told police she had a crack pipe in her possession.
The pipe was confiscated, and Barats was charged on a criminal summons and released from the scene.
According to court records, Barats was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and two counts of CDS possession of paraphernalia.
A preliminary inquiry into the charges is scheduled for June 29 in district court.
NRP stresses boating safety
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers boating safety classes online and through video teleconferencing. Statewide, in-person classes will resume when safely possible.
Also, Maryland Natural Resources Police conduct routine safety checks to make sure boaters have all the required equipment they need on board to be safe in the water.
Officers will wear personal protective equipment and take all precautions necessary to protect boaters and themselves against COVID-19 transmission.
The NRP, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Safe Boating Council, offers these safety tips
for boating and social distancing during the 2020 season: Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. File a float plan with a family member or friend with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency.
Carry all required boating safety equipment such as flares, a fire extinguisher, a horn or whistle, a first aid kit, throwable life jackets, line, etc.
Check navigation lights prior to your departure.
Stay at least six feet away from other people who do not live in your household.
If necessary, limit the passengers on your boat to those who reside with you.
Have no more than 10 people, including captain and crew, aboard a vessel.
Boats should be distanced from each other by at least 10 feet and avoid rafting up, beaching or having rendezvous events where prohibited by law.
Maintain safe distance at the launch ramps, fuel dock or loading up at the marina.
Wash hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer after touching things such as a marina gate, dock lines, pilings, fuel pump, etc.
Go right from your house to the boat and back to limit unnecessary contact with others.
Pack food, water, and other things you may need as restaurants and marina stores may not be open.
Never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Avoid distracted boating and travel at safe speeds. Check the Maryland DNR speed zone map.
Have more than one form of communication that works when wet.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN