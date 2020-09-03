A 23-year-old man who told police he has been homeless is facing one count each of armed robbery and robbery in connection with an incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Aug. 21 at a 7-Eleven store on Prince Frederick Boulevard.
Matthew Edward Dennis was apprehended hours after the incident in which he reportedly threatened a store clerk with a knife.
According to a statement of probable cause filed with the court system by Dfc. Richard Weems, shortly after 5 a.m. Dennis “entered the business and demanded a cigarette from the store clerk. After several minutes of arguing with the clerk, Dennis pulled a knife from his right pants pocket and threatened to kill the clerk if he didn’t give him money and cigarettes. Dennis walked from the customer purchase area to the employee access area while displaying the knife.”
Weems stated in charging papers that a short time later, “Dennis moved back to the customer purchase area, still demanding cigarettes and money.” A few minutes later “an unidentified customer enters the 7-Eleven and talks to Dennis,” Weems stated. “As the customer entered, Dennis put the knife back in his pocket. After a short conversation, the unidentified customer purchases a pack of cigarettes for Dennis, hands them to him and exits the 7-Eleven.”
Deputies reviewed the store’s surveillance video and one of the officers recognized Dennis from previous interactions. A description of Dennis was broadcast and he was apprehended at the Prince Frederick Walmart shortly after 8 a.m.
Weems stated in court papers that Dennis was taken to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, read his rights and agreed to speak with the deputy.
“During the interview, Dennis initially denied the allegation,” Weems stated. “However, he later admitted to going to the 7-Eleven. Dennis stated that he did demand a pack of cigarettes and $10 from the clerk. Dennis also stated that he did produce and display the knife and threatened to harm the clerk. Dennis advised that he never cut or stabbed the clerk.”
During an Aug. 24 review, Dennis was ordered to be held without bond. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 21 in district court.
