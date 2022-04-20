A federal judge has sentenced a Calvert County man to 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The defendant, identified in a U.S. Department of Justice press release as Earl Leroy Griffin Jr., 45, of Sunderland, was convicted by a federal jury last December.
“According to the evidence presented at his four-day trial, on Sept. 5, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Griffin’s residence and on his vehicle as part of a drug investigation,” the justice department release stated. “In Griffin’s locked vehicle law enforcement recovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana, and three Maryland driver’s licenses bearing Griffin’s name and photo. The vehicle was registered to Griffin. When he was search incident to his arrest, Griffin had the keys to his vehicle and $1,870 in cash in his pocket.”
Justice department officials stated Griffin had four previous felony drug convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
The jury acquitted Griffin on charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The sole weapons violation, however, qualified Griffin for armed career criminal status and enhanced sentencing.
In addition to the 15 years in federal prison, U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel gave Griffin five years of supervised release.
Federal attorney Erek L. Barron commended officers from the Drug Enforcement Agency, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and staff from the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work on the case.
Prosecution of the federal case against Griffen was handled by Michael Morgan and Timothy F. Hagan Jr., both assistant U.S. attorneys.