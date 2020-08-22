On Aug. 21 at 6:36 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven store located on North Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick for the report of a robbery.
Preliminary investigation revealed an unknown male entered the 7-Eleven store on Aug. 20 and attempted to purchase cigarettes. The male was asked to leave and complied. Police reports state he returned to the store the following morning at 5:14 a.m. brandishing a small knife demanding cigarettes and money after threatening the store clerk. An unidentified customer entered the business and the suspect put the knife away. The customer conversed with the suspect and ended up purchasing him cigarettes. The suspect then left business.
Deputies were able to identify the suspect through store surveillance as Matthew Edward Dennis, 23, of no fixed address. Dennis was later apprehended without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, Dennis has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau Captain Timothy Fridman at 410-535-1600 ext. 2547.
MARTY MADDEN