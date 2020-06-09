Suspect nabbed in homicide

Police in Calvert County are crediting an alert citizen with helping them catch a suspect in an apparent murder that occurred in Prince Frederick.
According to a Maryland State Police press release, the citizen spotted the stolen vehicle driven by the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead Monday in her home.
The arrest was made early Tuesday morning by a Maryland state trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff.
The suspect is identified as David H. Johnson, 48, who had been recently living in Prince Frederick.
The press release stated Johnson was charged on an arrest warrant
Tuesday with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first-and-second-degree assault, burglary and theft.
Additional charges are pending. Johnson is being processed at the MSP Prince Frederick barrack and will be taken to the county central booking center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, state troopers from the Prince Frederick barrack responded to the Stafford Road home of Rose M. Long, 71, after a relative, found suspicious circumstances at the home.
Troopers found the victim deceased in the home. The home was in disarray and troopers found evidence of an assault. State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division, assisted by crime scene technicians and troopers from the Prince Frederick barrack, worked through the day and night Monday processing the scene, collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for anyone who could provide information about a suspect.
During the night, investigators were able to develop information and evidence that identified the suspect as Johnson.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, and a search was initiated for him.
A lookout for the victim’s vehicle, which was missing from the victim’s home, had been issued late Monday night.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, a motorist spotted the victim’s vehicle and called police. A Prince Frederick Barrack trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff located and stopped the car on Route 4 at Skinners Turn Road in Owings.
The driver, identified as Johnson, got out of the car and was arrested without incident.
Investigators believe Johnson had been staying at a home in the victim’s neighborhood during the past few months.
Prior to that, they believe he was living in Washington, D.C.
A motive for this crime has not been established at this time.
An autopsy was expected to be conducted Tuesday on the victim’s body. The investigation is continuing.
MARTY MADDEN