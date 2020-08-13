Suspect sought in drive-by shooting
On Aug. 7, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a drive-by shooting that occurred along Route 2/4 and Dowell Road in Solomons.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the victim’s vehicle was struck by one round from a suspected 9 mm handgun after a road rage incident. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a black 2018-2020 Nissan Titan pickup truck with heavily tinted windows and a tri-fold bed cover with some type of cylindrical object protruding from the top of the rear-most portion of the bed. The vehicle was last seen crossing the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge toward St. Mary’s County on Aug. 8 at 12:15 a.m.
The victim identified the single occupant/driver as a heavy-set male with a medium complexion and “no neck.” The victim stated the driver was wearing silver glasses.
Anyone with information about this incident, the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Cpl. Rector at William.Rector@CalvertCountyMD.gov.
Dogs and turkeys allegedly mistreated
The Calvert County Animal Control Office has filed 17 criminal charges against a Sunderland man in connection with an investigation of complaints of animal cruelty. The defendant, identified in court records as Vincent Alan Reid, 56, was also charged with 27 other violations including animal cruelty, animal abuse neglect and restraining a dog’s limited movement, restrain water/shelter and restrain unsafe/unsanitary.
According to court documents filed by ACO Blair Hayden, on June 4 animal control officers responded to Wilson Road and Plum Point Road to check out an anonymous call and check on the welfare of dogs at the location.
Hayden stated that behind a white house on the property, “I observed two tri-colored beagle-type dogs on short tethers. Both dogs had plastic, manufactured-type dog houses. I observed empty water bowls that had been knocked over.”
Hayden reported that officers also observed that three turkeys were inside a “medium-sized metal crate.” No water or feed was provided to the fowl.
Pictures of the confinement of the three turkeys were emailed by Hayden to a local veterinarian, who responded that the conditions were “inhumane” due to a lack of water and food, plus the hot weather. The turkeys were seized and taken to the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter.
Hayden stated in court papers that she returned to the location the following day and seized the two dogs, who again were not provided with water.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Oct. 19 in district court.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
Calvert man facing theft charges
On July 31, Dfc. Nick Buckler responded to a location on Eagle View Drive in Chesapeake Beach for reports of multiple thefts. The complainants told Buckler that their vehicles had been rummaged through by someone during the overnight hours, with various items taken. A description of a suspect was provided. Deputies conducting a canvass of the area located Tyler David Edwards, 25, of Huntingtown, who matched the suspect’s description.
According to Buckler’s report, Edwards told deputies he was staying with a friend by left the house and was look for a place to sleep overnight. Deputies searched Edwards’ backpack. The search yielded several items that were stolen from the vehicles on Eagle View Drive, including a bag of change, sunglasses, over 60 children’s movies, three small containers of communion wine and four cardboard vape packages.
Deputies arrested Edwards and took him to the Calvert County Detention Center. There he was charged with four counts of rogue and vagabond, theft $100 to under $1,500 and theft less than $100. A district court hearing on those charges is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Court records show Edwards was also charged with one count each of rogue and vagabond, and theft $100 to under $1,500. A district court hearing for those charges is scheduled for Oct. 26
Call Crime Solvers
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 9-1-1. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN