The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Suspected drugs found in driver’s possession
On Oct. 31, Deputy Stephen Bowlan responded to the Rod’ N’ Reel in Chesapeake Beach to assist with a disorderly person. Bowlan reported that upon arrival, he observed Crystal Kay Sweeney, 37, of Huntingtown yelling at Deputy Kamrhen Parks from inside her vehicle. While he was approaching the vehicle, Sweeney reportedly put the vehicle in reverse, almost striking the vehicle behind her. The deputies asked Sweeney to put the vehicle in park and step outside. Sweeney reportedly refused and was removed from the vehicle by the deputies who attempted to detain her while she continued to resist. Once detained, the deputies conducted a search of Sweeney’s vehicle. The search yielded an orange prescription bottle containing a clear vial of suspected PCP and eight pink pills. Sweeney was taken to the county jail where she was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/ interfering with an arrest, and controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. She was released on a $1,500 bond and has a district court hearing on Dec. 26.
Jar of substances prompts arrest
On Oct. 28, Deputy Nicholas Savick conducted a traffic stop at Southern Maryland Boulevard and Kerry Anne Lane in Dunkirk. While approaching the vehicle, Savick smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, Ashley Dean Cathro, 30, of Clinton, advised she did have marijuana in the vehicle. Police reported that a search was conducted, revealing a large mason jar containing marijuana as well as a plastic bag containing 20 orange Adderall pills for which Cathro did not have a prescription. Cathro was arrested and taken to the county jail where she was charged with CDS possession not marijuana. She was released on her own recognizance and has a Dec. 12 hearing.
Transaction leads to arrest
On Oct. 29, sheriff’s deputies reported they observed a drug transaction from a vehicle in Prince Frederick. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found Paul Douglas Rhodes Jr., 39, of Baltimore, to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine and CDS paraphernalia. Rhodes was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. The lead investigator was identified in court papers as Deputy Luis Kelly. Rhodes was later released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing on the charges scheduled for Dec. 13.
Warrant unit seeking fugitives
This week the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit released several advisories of violations by individuals facing criminal charges.
Shantell Renee Hurley, 31, of Prince Frederick, failed to appear in district court and a bench warrant for her arrest was issued in September. According to court records, in January 2018, Hurley pled guilty to possession of CDS not marijuana and sentenced to three years probation. The incident was investigated by Tfc. Shawn Matthews. The warrant unit reported Hurley is facing possible theft charges. Hurley is described as a black female, 5-foot 7-inch, weighing 150 pounds.
Christopher Jajuan Commodore, 21, of Lusby, pleaded guilty in circuit court in September 2018 to CDS possession with intent to distribute. Commodore was sentenced to four years with all but 94 days suspended, as well as four years of supervised probation. A bench warrant for Commodore was issued by a circuit court judge on Aug. 19. Commodore is described as a black male, 6-foot, 1-inch, weighing 155 pounds.
Antonio Marquis Davis, 27, of North Beach, was charged with indecent exposure on April 14. The investigating officer was Deputy James Flynt. On April 15, Davis was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense. That case was investigated by Deputy Shea Rediker. In September, Davis failed to appear for a district court hearing on the charges. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 25. Davis is described as a black male, 5-foot, 10-inch, weighing 195 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Kylie Rene Letcher, 19 of Lothian, was charged July 5 with theft less than $100. Deputy Samuel Grierson investigated the case.
On Sept. 30, a failure to appear bench warrant was issued for her arrest in district court. Letcher is described as a white female, red or auburn hair, hazel eyes, 5-foot, 7-inch, weighing 145.
Anyone with who has information on the whereabouts of the aforementioned fugitives should contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN