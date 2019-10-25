The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Suspected heroin found at county jail
On Oct. 14, Deputy Herschel Wilder conducted a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Upon making contact with the driver and passenger, it was determined that the vehicle was not currently registered or insured, and the driver’s license was suspended. A search of the vehicle was conducted prior to the vehicle being towed from the scene, which revealed a prescription bottle belonging to the passenger — John Edward Smith IV, 40, of Shady Side — containing pills not indicated on the bottle. Smith was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was searched upon entry by a correctional deputy. The officer located a small bag containing a white powder residue suspected to be heroin. Smith was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and possession of CDS while confined/detained. According to court records, Smith posted $5,000 bond and is awaiting a Dec. 4 district court hearing.
St. Mary’s woman charged with drug possession
On Oct. 16, Deputy Robert Shrawder conducted a traffic stop on Route 2/4 at Southern Connector Boulevard in Lusby. After making contact with the driver, Cassandra Bechas, 57, of Lexington Park, it was determined that the vehicle belonged to a friend and did not have current registration. Bechas was also driving on a suspended license. A search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in a cigarette pack containing a black pipe with copper wire inside, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle. A search of Bechas and her belongings yielded three cut straws with residue, two unlabeled prescription bottles containing various medications and a pill grinder. Bechas was arrested and taken to the county jail where a secondary search was conducted, which revealed a small bag and cut straw, both containing oxycodone residue. In addition it was discovered Bechas was in possession of urine used for altering a drug/alcohol test. Court records stated Bechas was charged with nine counts of CDS possession not marijuana, and one count each of CDS possession of paraphernalia, altering a drug/alcohol test and Possession of CDS while confined/detained.
Utility trailer stolen
On Oct. 17, Deputy James Flynt responded to 6th Street in North Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime on Oct.16 someone stole a black Big Tex utility trailer with wooden sides. The value of the stolen property is $2,800.
Man facing obstruction charges, woman issued traffic citations
On Oct. 18, Deputy Ryan Evans and Cpl. Mark Robshaw conducted a traffic stop on Madeline Drive in St. Leonard. Upon making contact with the driver, Evans smelled alcohol on her person. While attempting to conduct the investigation, deputies were approached by David Jeremy Craft, 39, of St. Leonard, who was questioning what was happening, Robinson said. Craft was advised multiple times to step aside and let the officers conduct their investigation and return to his residence. According to police, Craft would not comply and continued to interfere. Craft was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was charged with obstructing and hindering, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. Craft was released on his own recognizance and has a Nov. 22 district court hearing.
The driver of the vehicle was also arrested and taken to the detention center. There it was determined Jennifer Elizabeth Turpin, 44, of St. Leonard, provided a false name on scene and was charged with false statement to law enforcement. Turpin also received nine traffic citations, including charges of negligent driving, reckless driving and attempting to drive while impaired. She later posted a $5,000 bond and has a Dec. 23 hearing in district court.
Theft complaints are investigated
On Oct. 14, Deputy Kamrhen Parks responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft that occurred on Maybrook Drive in Huntingtown. The complainant advised that someone stole a police badge from their purse while it was left unattended. The value of the stolen property is approximately $50.
On Oct. 16, Deputy Bradley Boerum responded to Robinson Road in Huntingtown for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Oct.15 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 16, someone entered their vehicle and stole a gold Invicta watch. The value of the stolen property is $150.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
