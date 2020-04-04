The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Yeller corralled at Roy Rogers
On March 24, Deputy Ryan Gough responded to Roy Rogers restaurant in Solomons for the report of a suspicious person. Calvert County Emergency Communications advised a male was at the restaurant yelling at and harassing customers in the drive-thru. According to Gough, when they arrived, deputies made contact with Dennis Marvin Erich, Jr., 51, of Port Republic, who immediately became disorderly and began yelling profanities at the deputies on scene. Gough’s report states the deputies detected the strong odor of alcohol on Erich’s breath and arrested him. Erich was taken to the county detention center and charged with intoxicated public disturbance, disorderly conduct, and second-degree assault. On March 26, Erich was released after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 5.
Suspects at large after attempted burglary
On March 26, at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to 550 Main Street, Prince Frederick for a reported burglary in progress.
According to a report from Deputy Tristen Plant, the complainant reported hearing glass breaking and witnessing two individuals trespassing on the property.
Upon arrival, deputies canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects. A check of the unoccupied residence revealed several broken windows, as well as attempted forcible entry to a window located on the front of the home.
The suspects are described as two young adult males of unknown race, approximate height of 5-feet 6-inches to 6 feet tall, slender to medium builds, wearing jeans and dark denim clothing.
The suspects were last seen running north through the woods toward the Project Echo and Saint John Vianney Catholic Church area.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Detective William Rector at 410-535-2800 ext. 2669, or William.Rector@calvertcountymd.gov.
Refer to case number 20-16551.
Crime Solvers offers rewards for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Man charged with drug possession
On March 25, Deputy Wyatt McDowell assisted Deputy Brandon Deleon-Suero in a traffic stop on South Solomons Island Road at Cove Point Road in Lusby. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, Diandre Jhavahn Harrison, 26, of Somerset, N.J., the deputies reported they detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Police reported Harrison was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted which yielded two plastic torn off bags containing suspected marijuana, an additional small bag containing suspected marijuana, a green mason jar containing several small glassine bags of suspected marijuana, as well as a separate glassine bag containing a pill suspected to be alprazolam.
Harrison was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana.
The defendant was released on his own recognizance and has a district court hearing scheduled for May 26.
Disorderly trespasser charged
On March 27, Deputy Mathew Kwitowski responded to North Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown to assist Deputy Joseph Ward with a disorderly person. Complainants told the officers that Leigh Anne Bauer, 34, of Prince Frederick, was on their property and was refusing to leave. The deputies reported that they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Bauer, and she was told she not allowed to be on the property. According to court papers, the officers gave multiple commands to leave, which Bauer refused.
She was arrested and taken to the county detention center and charged with trespassing on private property, and disorderly conduct.
According to a court docket summary, Bauer posted $2,500 bond later that day and was released.
A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 20.
Sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN