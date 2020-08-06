Calvert County public school officials have announced the suspension of a Huntingtown High School English teacher following his arrest on charges of sex abuse with a minor.
The teacher is identified as Bryan Matthew Mullins, 35, of Chesapeake Beach.
In court documents, the investigating officer — Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office — identifies the victim, a 17-year-old female student, by her initials.
According to Buck’s statement of charges, he was notified of the case on July 31.
“The juvenile student provided investigators with a packet of documents that she has acquired from Mr. Mullins over the last year, to include printouts of text messages, hand-written love letters, emails and screenshots of Instagram direct messages.”
Buck stated that he interviewed the teen on Monday at the Calvert sheriff’s office. During the recorded interview, the alleged victim chronicled how flirtatious comments via direct messages on Twitter during the summer of 2019 led to several sexual encounters. The alleged incidents occurred at the teacher’s residence, at a state park, in her vehicle, at a nearby farm and several times in a locked classroom, according to Buck’s accounts written in the charging documents.
The alleged victim told Buck that she and Mullins engaged in sexual intercourse “approximately 40 times,” the detective wrote in charging papers.
According to court documents, Mullins was charged Monday with one count of sex abuse of a minor, plus four counts of fourth degree sex offense.
On Wednesday, Mullins was freed from police custody after posting $10,000 bond.
A post from the Calvert public school system reports Mullins has been placed on administrative leave without pay.