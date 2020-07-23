The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Teen charged as adult, indicted for attempted first-degree murder
A Calvert County grand jury handed down an eight-count indictment July 13 against a Lusby teen in connection with a stabbing incident on March 24. According to court records, Elijah Mark Elliott, 17, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure plus three counts of second-degree assault.
Deputies and state troopers responded to the assault location after Elliott had allegedly fled the scene. Through investigation, headed by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Mudd, Elliott was developed as a suspect. While at large, a police advisory to the public described Elliott as “armed and dangerous.” Elliott was apprehended the following evening.
According to court records, after initially being held without bond, Elliott was released April 3 after posting $20,000 bond.
Court documents show Elliott was represented by attorney Thomas Mooney. Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner is handling prosecution of the case.
Fatal motor vehicle collision in Lusby
A July 18 fatal motor vehicle collision in Lusby is under investigation, according to a press release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 3:30 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office patrol bureau and crash reconstruction team were dispatched to Solomons Island Road and Coster Road for a single vehicle collision. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2010 Lexus was traveling at a slow speed, left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the center median.
The driver was unresponsive inside the vehicle when medical personnel arrived on scene and started CPR. The driver was identified as Stephen Patrick McInerney, 60, of Solomons. McInerney was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The collision is under investigation by Sgt. T. S. Phillips of the crash reconstruction team. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.
Woman arrested outside WaWa
On July 6, Calvert Deputy Samantha Stevens responded to the Prince Frederick WaWa for a report of vehicle tampering. According to Stevens’ report, the person who notified police told her they saw the doors to their enclosed trailer opened and a woman walking to the back of the vehicle and opening the doors. The woman — identified as Laura Marie McElhinney, 40, of Lusby — told deputies she “was looking for a hammer to break into a vehicle,” Stevens reported.
Deputies searched McElhinney and allegedly found an unlabeled prescription bottle containing Vyvanse. McElhinney was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center. She was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, rogue and vagabond, CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS registration removal/altering label.
According to court records McElhinney was also cited for willful motor vehicle damage/tampering without the owner’s consent. Court records also revealed that McElhinney has been charged with theft $1,500 to under $25,000, stemming from an unrelated incident that occurred July 4. That case was investigated by Dfc. William Freeland. On July 10, McElhinney was released on her own recognizance. A district court hearing on the theft charge will be held Oct. 26.
Suspected cocaine and heroin found during traffic stop
On July 12, Dfc. Andrew Crum conducted a traffic stop near CVS in Dunkirk. Crum reported he observed the driver of the vehicle make a movement toward the driver’s side floor. The driver was identified as Daniel Maraud Johnson, 29, of Baltimore.
Crum reported that he “observed multiple wounds on Johnson’s arms and hands.” A search of the vehicle by police allegedly yielded several plastic bags, a clear tube containing a white powdery substance of suspected cocaine paraphernalia, and open syringe containing suspected heroin, and a cut off corner of a plastic bag containing suspected heroin residue. Also allegedly found in the vehicle were brass knuckles, a small plastic container with suspected cocaine and an orange tube containing cocaine paraphernalia. A search of Johnson revealed an additional syringe containing suspected liquid heroin, according to police.
Johnson was taken to the Calvert detention center and charged with CDS possession not marijuana, contraband concealed weapon, CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court records, Johnson was freed after posting $5,000 bond. A district court hearing on the charges will be held Aug. 12.
Crime Solvers offers cash reward for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
Sheriff’s unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state. Visit the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at-large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/
MARTY MADDEN