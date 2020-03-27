Teen charged as an adult in stabbing

A 17-year-old Lusby male is in custody in connection with a reported stabbing Tuesday night. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect — identified as Elijah Mark Elliott, has been charged as an adult.
A court docket summary stated Elliott has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. Elliott is currently being held without bond.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, both deputies and Maryland State Police troopers responded to a location in Lusby Tuesday night for a reported stabbing. “Through investigation, Elliott was developed as a person of interest,” the release stated.
Prior to Elliott’s apprehension, the sheriff’s office issued an advisory to the public, stating the youth was “considered armed and dangerous.
“Citizens are urged to use caution if they encounter him and call 911.” Wednesday evening, police reported Elliott had been located and was in custody.
The incident is being investigated by Detective Michael Mudd.
No other details about the incident were available at press time.
MARTY MADDEN