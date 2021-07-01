A Calvert County grand jury handed down a four-count indictment against a Texas man who allegedly engaged a local 15-year-old Owings male in conversation and an exchange of nude photographs via a messaging app.
The accused, identified in court records as Corey Tyler Bishop, 28, of Euless, Texas, had identified himself to the victim as a female, according to police.
The lurid exchanges were brought to the attention of local authorities when the male’s father noticed the sexually explicit content on his son’s cell phone.
Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said the father took his son’s cell phone and subsequently reported the incident to police. The boy’s father also provided the investigator with the confiscated phone and gave consent to conduct a digital forensic download in an attempt to acquire deleted messages between the juvenile and the person posing as a female.
A subpoena return from one of the messaging apps involved in the exchanges matched the name on the account with an email address. A search using a predominant internet protocol address identified Euless as a location for the email address account holder.
In late April, Buck received the subpoena return from Google “for the subscriber information attached to the email address,” Buck stated. “The subpoena return identified the name on the account as belonging to Tyler Bishop.”
An investigative search using a phone number attached to the email address revealed the number belonged to Corey Tyler Bishop, according to police.
Buck stated it was revealed during the investigation that the juvenile was “lured to communicate” with the suspect on another messenger app and during the conversations the suspect solicited “explicit child pornography pictures and videos.”
A warrant for Bishop’s arrest was issued April 30. The warrant was served May 27.
Court records show Bishop is being held without bond. Indictment counts include two for promotion and distribution of child pornography.
The case is to be prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Cordero. Bishop is being represented by attorney David Patrick Putzi.
