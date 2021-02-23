The Maryland State Police reported that two men and a woman are in custody in connection with two robberies that occurred in Calvert County on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A press release from the state police’s Pikesville headquarters identified the suspects as John Francis Dorsey, 68, of Lexington Park and Lusby residents Ricky Ricardo Buck, 32, and Shuree Sinese Weems, 40. After consultation with the Calvert County State’s Attorney, Dorsey and Buck were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to police, shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 a woman matching Weems’ description attempted a strong-arm robbery of a liquor store on Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard. Police believe the cashier opened the register when the female suspect jumped over the counter and attempted to take cash out of the register. A struggle ensued. Investigators allege the woman struck the cashier with her fist and fled the store.
The female suspect was seen entering the passenger side of a white Ford F-150, which then fled the scene. Approximately 10 minutes later, a similar incident occurred at a gas station on HG Trueman Road in Lusby.
Shortly after the second robbery, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the truck with the same registration in the front of a liquor store on HG Trueman Road in Solomons. Police conducted a felony traffic stop. Two men inside the truck were taken into custody and transported to the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack.
According to court records, Buck and Dorsey were both released after each posted $10,000 bond.
Buck and Dorsey have district court hearings on the charges scheduled for July 8.
Court records show Weems was served with a warrant for her arrest on Sunday. She was ordered to be held without bond. Weems has been charged with two counts of robbery, second-degree assault and theft $100 to under $1,500. She has a preliminary hearing on her charges on March 23 in district court.
The investigation of both incidents is being handled by Trooper Richard Marsch, according to court records.