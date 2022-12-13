Moshe Michael Imel

Moshe Michael Imel

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

Defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 52, the former coach charged with multiple counts of rape and child abuse, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court Dec. 9, silently sitting as two attorneys and a judge discussed the strategy for moving the case forward.

Imel was served with three indictments on April 19, 2021, one month after being arrested at his Owings residence on sex abuse charges. He has remained incarcerated since his arrest.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews