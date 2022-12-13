Defendant Moshe Michael Imel, 52, the former coach charged with multiple counts of rape and child abuse, appeared in Calvert County Circuit Court Dec. 9, silently sitting as two attorneys and a judge discussed the strategy for moving the case forward.
Imel was served with three indictments on April 19, 2021, one month after being arrested at his Owings residence on sex abuse charges. He has remained incarcerated since his arrest.
Combined, the indictments total 21 counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape. The indictments, one for each victim who came forward with allegations in 2021, charge Imel with abuses that allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2020.
Investigators allege Imel used his position as a youth football coach to lure young boys to his home.
“The indictments allege that Imel, in his capacity as a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos football team, befriended the victims and invested them into his home in Owings,” Calvert Interim State’s Attorney said after announcing the grand jury’s indictments in 2021. “He allegedly provided them with lodging, food, gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors. The alleged abuse was discovered when two of the victims reported the matter to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving the information, detectives responded to Imel’s home, where they discovered a third child, age 14, living there. This child also reported he had been abused by Imel.”
According to court documents, during the search and seizure warrant execution at Imel’s residence, police found cameras, electronics, computer equipment and various sexual products.
The two victims who originally came forward with allegations were 21 at the time they notified investigators.
Eight months after being indicted in Calvert, a federal grand jury handed down a five-count indictment against Imel charging him with production of pornography involving two minor victims.
In addition to the Patuxent Rhinos, a youth football team based in Prince George’s County, investigators said Imel also coached at Northern High School.
The two males who initially came forward with sex abuse allegations had been recruited by Imel to transfer to Northern, where they played football, according to court documents filed by sheriff’s office Detective Michael Mudd.
During the Dec. 9 hearing, Judge Mark Chandlee stated both defense and prosecution would need to agree on consolidation of the trial dates, which would likely mean a nine-day trial would have to be scheduled.
Imel was represented at the hearing by private attorney Thomas Mooney. The case is being prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the state’s attorney’s office.
Chandlee stated in a court document that the attorneys have 30 days to file any motions to be litigated.
In addition to determining trial dates, scheduling of a hearing for Imel to either enter a plea or reject a plea offer in the three cases is also pending.