The trial of a Howard County man accused of murdering a Calvert teenager in 2018 is being delayed again.
On Friday, July 2, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge agreed to delay the jury trial of defendant Liam Cameron Penn, 28, to give both the defense and prosecution attorneys additional time to finalize their list of testifiers.
The trial, which is expected to last five days, will begin next year on Feb. 25.
“This is the absolute last,” said Judge Stacey McCormack of the latest delay. “Everything must be uncovered.”
Penn is accused of shooting to death Danielle Valerie Gunson, 18, of Owings and attempting to kill Terence John Caruso Jr. on Sept. 27, 2018, near Johns Hopkins Road in Crownsville.
Police reported that Caruso’s assailant left him for dead but took Gunson’s body to Baltimore to dump it. The body was located by Baltimore City Police in a wooded area off Riverside Road. Investigators reported Gunson had been shot several times.
In court documents, Detective Jason DiPietro of the Anne Arundel County Police Department stated that Penn was identified as the suspect “based upon the recovery of forensic evidence and witness statements. Investigators also located another witness. That witness advised law enforcement that the defendant confessed to murdering Gunson and shooting Caruso.”
Penn was arrested on Oct. 30, 2018, in his hometown of Woodstock in Howard County. He has remained behind bars on a no-bond status since his arrest.
The defendant has a history of drug-related convictions. Court records show that Caruso, who did survive his injuries, has also had previous drug charges.
Penn is being represented by attorney Justin Eisele while Glenn R. Neubauer, assistant state’s attorney for Anne Arundel County, is prosecuting the case.
A continuation of Friday’s motions hearing is scheduled for early November.
Gunson grew up in the Crofton-Davidsonville area of Anne Arundel County and attended South River High School. In an interview, her family said she had planned to become a military nurse.